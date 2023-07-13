Oxlade and Dave Collaborate on Highly Anticipated Track "Intoxycated"

Nigerian Afropop sensation Oxlade has returned with his much-anticipated new track titled "Intoxycated," featuring British rap superstar Dave. Since his breakthrough on Blaqbonez's "Mamiwota," Oxlade has been steadily building an impressive musical repertoire. Now, he teams up with Dave to deliver a captivating song that explores the complexities of modern love. Both artists express their desire for genuine connections and their weariness of navigating relationships through the lens of social media. They yearn for a love that feels truly intoxicating.

The title of the track cleverly combines the conventional spelling of "intoxicated" with "Oxy," one of Oxlade's nicknames. The song beautifully showcases the artistic chemistry between Oxlade and Dave, as Oxlade adopts a rhythmic flow that complements Dave's cadence. "Intoxycated" has already gained significant attention on TikTok, with over 96,000 creations dedicated to it even before its official release. The track is set to be featured on Oxlade's highly anticipated debut album, Oxlade From Africa, slated for release this fall via Epic Records France.

Additionally, "Ku Lo Sa," one of Oxlade's previous releases, was recognized as one of the best Afrobeats songs of 2022 by Rolling Stone, further solidifying his position in the industry.

Fans and music enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the release of "Intoxycated" as Oxlade continues to establish himself as a remarkable talent in the vibrant world of Afropop.

Listen to the track below: