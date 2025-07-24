Pheelz Shares a Beautiful Afrobeats Collaboration With "Stay Together"
In this exclusive premiere, Nigerian artist and producer Pheelz talks to OkayAfrica about the creative process behind “Stay Together,” his latest single in collaboration with Beyond Music, Marshall Muze, Naimah, and Ella Rose.
When Pheelz collaborated with Usher on “Coming Home” and “Ruin,” it was obvious that he knew how to blend Afrobeats. Both songs had the dripping sensuality the American R&B great is known for, but there was something else about the bounce. A special element that listeners of Pheelz would recognize as his own.
That element is present on “Stay Together,” the new single from the maverick Nigerian artist and producer, which he’s created in collaboration with global music platform Beyond Music.
On “Stay Together,” we hear a riveting drum base that sounds like a call to action. Stacked on both sides by siren-esque vocals, Pheelz’s opening verse hones into the revelatory perspective of one who’s seen it all. Promoting love and mutual respect, he warns that “repeating history is deja vu,” a notion that is reiterated from unique perspectives throughout the song.
Pheelz’s reputation as a premium collaborator is also evident in his ability to work with the trio of voices that contribute to “Stay Together.” Nigerian multi-hyphenate Marshall Muze co-produces and writes on the record, bringing his signature depth as he unspools sociopolitical considerations. The feathery tones of Zambian-born Naimah also find charged purpose to rally behind, with musician of French and English descent, Ella Rose, contributing vocals.
With warm tones and vivid representations of art and culture, the visuals also reiterate the positive message of the song. OkayAfrica had a brief discussion with Pheelz about the creation of “Stay Together” and the work he’s currently doing with Beyond Music.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
How did the beat come alive from your end? You’re known to bring your vast compositional skills into your production. How did that work for “Stay Together”?
I didn’t produce the beat on this one, but once I heard it, I knew exactly where I could add that Pheelz flavor. We added some live instrumentation — textures, harmonies, little musical details that bring more emotion to the track. I’m always thinking about how to give the music more soul, more depth. Sometimes it’s not about doing the most, it’s about knowing what the song needs to breathe.
You’ve been one of the farthest-reaching Afrobeats artists in terms of collaborations. How do you approach working with other artists, especially those from other cultures?
I always come in with open ears and an open heart. For me, music is the most universal language, so whether I’m working with someone from LA, Lagos, or Lisbon, I just want to connect energy to energy. I bring my roots, my Afrobeats DNA, but I’m also curious. I love learning from different styles, different textures. That’s how growth happens. Every collab is a new canvas.
Can you tell us a bit about the Beyond Music Vol. 4 - Social Change album? You’re working with icons like Angélique Kidjo on that. What’s that looking like?
Working on this project is a blessing. Beyond Music Vol. 4 is more than just music — it’s a message. Collaborating on the same project with someone like Angélique Kidjo is humbling. She’s a queen, a living legend, and the way she pours her spirit into every note is inspiring. This album addresses real issues, real change, and it’s an honor to lend my voice and sound to something so powerful. It’s art with purpose.
