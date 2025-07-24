Pheelz Shares a Beautiful Afrobeats Collaboration With "Stay Together"

When Pheelz collaborated with Usher on “Coming Home” and “Ruin,” it was obvious that he knew how to blend Afrobeats. Both songs had the dripping sensuality the American R&B great is known for, but there was something else about the bounce. A special element that listeners of Pheelz would recognize as his own.

That element is present on “Stay Together,” the new single from the maverick Nigerian artist and producer, which he’s created in collaboration with global music platform Beyond Music. On “Stay Together,” we hear a riveting drum base that sounds like a call to action. Stacked on both sides by siren-esque vocals, Pheelz’s opening verse hones into the revelatory perspective of one who’s seen it all. Promoting love and mutual respect, he warns that “repeating history is deja vu,” a notion that is reiterated from unique perspectives throughout the song. Pheelz’s reputation as a premium collaborator is also evident in his ability to work with the trio of voices that contribute to “Stay Together.” Nigerian multi-hyphenate Marshall Muze co-produces and writes on the record, bringing his signature depth as he unspools sociopolitical considerations. The feathery tones of Zambian-born Naimah also find charged purpose to rally behind, with musician of French and English descent, Ella Rose, contributing vocals. With warm tones and vivid representations of art and culture, the visuals also reiterate the positive message of the song. OkayAfrica had a brief discussion with Pheelz about the creation of “Stay Together” and the work he’s currently doing with Beyond Music. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

