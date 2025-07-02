"We Are the Dream Diggers:" Poetry Becomes a Lifeline in Malawi’s Dzaleka Refugee Camp

Charles Lipanda was only five years old when he became an orphan. By the time he was a teenager, he was fleeing war in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

When he was 14, he arrived at Dzaleka Refugee Camp in Malawi, carrying the weight of trauma and loss. In a place marked by limited opportunity, he turned to poetry as a lifeline. "I let my heart mourn just like my pen bleeds on scratches of papers and collected them to form a poem," he tells OkayAfrica of his first poem, At the Age of Nine. "I have written so many poems that not only help me heal, but also serve as therapy for others." Now, six years later, Lipanda is the founder and president of African Youth Artistic Poetry (AYAP), a collective within the camp that offers writing workshops, performances, and mentorship for children and teens. Through AYAP, poetry has become a tool for self-expression and healing.

over 57,000 refugees and asylum seekers from countries including Burundi, Rwanda, and the DRC, according to UNHCR. Humanitarian aid has declined in recent months, making the camp more crowded and under-resourced than ever. Despite these conditions, young artists continue to find ways to create and connect.

An aerial view of Dzaleka Refugee camp during the Tumaini Festival at Dzaleka Refugee Camp in Dowa, central Malawi, on November 2, 2024. Photo by Amos Gumulira/AFP via Getty Images

Espoir Kahitani is one of them. At 19, he is one of the most recognized performers in the camp. His spoken word poems are known for their intensity and emotional truth. "Poetry entered my life like a breath when I was suffocating," he tells OkayAfrica. "It came during moments when I had no words left to speak but too many feelings inside. Living in Dzaleka, I watched my family suffer and saw friends leave while we stayed. I needed somewhere to release it all." The eldest of six siblings, Kahitani was born in the Democratic Republic of Congo and has lived in Dzaleka since 2014. He speaks poetically, even in casual conversation. Though respected for his craft, he admits to feeling trapped. "This place is too small for me. I need space to grow. But there is nowhere to go."

He draws inspiration from poets such as Rudy Francisco and Clayton Jennings. "They are my role models," he says. "I imagine myself on the same stages [they perform on]."

Espoir Kahitani is one of Dzaleka’s most recognized young poets. He uses spoken word to release trauma and dreams of performing on global stages. Photo by Francisco Alcala Torreslanda

Also, the frustration of waiting for resettlement weighs heavily on him as he has watched friends come and go. "You see new arrivals coming, and they get resettled abroad," he says. "They leave us, 'the long-stayers' in the camp, and it's creating trauma. It says that we've been forgotten or left behind." In response, he and other young poets have created their own spaces to be seen. Talent shows, poetry battles, and open mics offer moments of release. The annual Tumaini Festival, dubbed the only arts festival in a refugee camp, transforms the camp into a creative hub. With more than 50,000 attendees, it is one of the few chances for young refugees to perform for a bigger audience. "[Tumaini] means hope," Lipanda says. "The festival not only brings us hope but also offers more opportunities to meet with the right people …It is where our poets go and showcase their abilities in the spoken word industry."

One of those opportunities includesWe Name Ourselves, an upcoming documentary that features both Lipanda and Kahitani. The film follows a group of teenage poets from Dzaleka as they prepare for the Tumaini Festival. Filmed last October, the project explores how art can offer hope, resilience, and a sense of identity for young refugees facing systemic barriers.

The film, produced by Home Storytellers, challenges negative perceptions of refugees by highlighting their creativity, humanity, and untapped potential. Both Lipanda and Kahitani embody this message. Kahitani dreams of performing internationally and sees the United States as a place where his talent could flourish. He imagines sharing his story on global stages, then returning to Dzaleka to inspire the next generation. His goal is to show others that it is possible to be seen and to create change beyond the limits of being a refugee. Lipanda has already made steps toward that future. He has published two books,Our Voice Is Our Advocate andBeing Refugee Wasn't a Choice, and continues to lead AYAP workshops. The program welcomes youth from across the camp's communities. "We provide a safe space for expression," he says. "Poetry is in their blood now." Day-to-day life in Dzaleka remains difficult. Hunger is common. School is not guaranteed. Kahitani says many young people are focused on survival and have little energy for much else. As a result, leadership in a place like Dzaleka comes with pressure.

Espoir Kahitani, known for his emotionally intense spoken word, says poetry came into his life “like a breath when I was suffocating.” Photo by Francisco Alcala Torreslanda