The Songs You Need to Hear This Week

Rema Samples Sade On His New Single “Baby (Is it a Crime),” Announces 'HEIS' World Tour

The Afrobeats superstar thrills on his first single of the year, sampling a 1980s gem from the iconic Sade Adu.

Rema samples Sade on ‘Baby (Is It A Crime)’

The cover artwork for Rema’s single: "Baby (Is It A Crime).”

Photo courtesy of Rema.


Rema has consistently moved the sonic needle of Afropop. With every release, the Nigerian maverick has showcased an underlying intentionality that makes listening to him riveting. On "Baby (Is it a Crime)," he finally serves the mellow bop that has been teased since September of last year, shortly after the release of the Grammy-nominated albumHEIS.

When Rema shared the snippet on social media, listeners eagerly picked out a floating vocal sample behind the production. Clearly, those vocals belong to the iconicSade Adu, sampled from her 1985 record, "Is It A Crime."

Following the release of the single last week, the Nigerian superstar has now announced a 23-date world tour which will take him across London, New York, Paris, Berlin, Japan and much more. See the full dates for his tour below.

Rema wasrecently spotted holding a vinyl copy of Promise, the 1985 project that features the song "Is It A Crime." Marketing play or not, it was a visual alliance that shows how deeply the artist cares about building the world of his records. The locomotive artist continues with the international motivations behind his artistry, this time taking inspiration from the timeless sound of Sade Adu.

Produced byP Priime, who was heavily involved in HEIS, the "Baby (Is it a Crime)" beat makes a soothing tease of Sade's voice, amplifying its wistful atmosphere with a vocoder effect that makes it sound baby-like. Amidst the drums and sonorous horns, Rema creates an enchanting portrayal of desire from the vantage point of his celebrity lifestyle. "You know say you match my steeze / you know I'm a G," he sings in the early parts of the record, just before segueing into other markers of exuberance.

Rema's unique ability to twist mundane expressions inside out makes him a very interesting songwriter. That skill is evident in "Baby," the second verse is especially vibrant and rhythmically intense. In it, one hears Rema in his typical brilliance, seamlessly picking unpredictable vocal pockets while keeping the topic relatable.

On HEIS, there was a necessary ploy by Rema to spotlight the foundational influences behind Afropop. From the loud, swaggering drums to the Pidgin-suffused verses, the project was divisive upon its release, but with time, it was heralded as one of the best releases of last year and a turning point for Nigerian music.

Listen to Rema’s “Baby (Is it a Crime)” below.

'HEIS' 2025 World Tour Dates

April 11 — Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Expo Centre

April 13 — Indio, CA Coachella Weekend 1

April 20 — Indio, CA Coachella Weekend 2

April 24 — Mexico City, MX @ Cercle Odyssey

April 27 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

April 30 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

May 3 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

May 6 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall

May 10 — Montreal, QC @ Place Bell

May 11 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

May 24 — Mauritius Island @ Cote D'Or

June 6 — Berlin, Germany @ Uber Eat Halle

June 8 — London, England @ The O2

June 14 — Milan, Italy @ Fabrique

June 18 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ TAP 1

June 20 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live

June 22 — Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique

June 28 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena

July 20 — Okinawa, Japan @ Okinawa Arena

July 22 — Afro Jam Festival Osaka, Japan @ Ookini Arena

July 25 — Seoul, South Korea @ TBA

July 27 — Afro Jam Festival Tokyo, Japan @ Musashino Sports Plaza

August 1 — Malmo, Sweden @ Dream Park Festival

August 3 — Barcelona, Spain @ Poble Espanyol

