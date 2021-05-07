Listen to Seyi Shay & Yemi Alade's New Track 'Pempe'

music
Seyi Shay & Yemi Alade's vibrant collaboration in 'Pempe' is the perfect way to usher in the weekend.

Nigerian artists Seyi Shay and Yemi Alade have teamed up for an explosive collaboration titled "Pempe". The track is Shay's first official project for this month and follows previous numbers including "Tuale", "Gimme Love (Remix)" featuring American artist Teyana Taylor, and "Murda" which were released in 2020, 2019 and 2016 respectively.

"Pempe" is a vibrant and mid-paced number that exemplifies a quintessential Afrobeats song and everything that makes it infectious. Mixed and mastered by the inimitable Kel P, the song is a seamless and fun collaboration between the two artists, much to the enjoyment of both their respective fan bases.

Shay continues to make major waves on the UK Afrobeats scene. Years after her role as lead singer of From Above, the band that supported Beyoncé Knowles-Carter while on tour, the Nigerian artist went on to release her debut album titled Seyi or Shay which also included a plethora of Nigerian music heavyweights such as Wizkid, Femi Kuti, Patoranking, Olamide and more. She then went on to release her Electric Package EP Vol. 1 in 2018.

Not to be outdone, Alade has equally been busy. Just last month, she teamed up with Ghanaian-Dutch artist, Frenna, in the music video for "Handle It" and also collaborated with legendary Beninese singer, Angélique Kidjo, in the music video for "Diginity" — an ode to the #EndSARS protests against police brutality which rocked Nigeria last year. Additionally, Alade released the uplifting anthem "True Love" in 2020 with an exquisite music video, replete with rich cultural references.

