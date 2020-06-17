music
Rufaro Samanga
Jun. 17, 2020 11:28AM EST
Watch Yemi Alade's New Music Video for 'Boyz'

Yemi Alade features British-Nigerian singer Seyi Shay in the energetic visuals for her latest single 'Boyz'.

Yemi Alade recently dropped the fun and energetic visuals for her latest track "Boyz" which she released a few weeks ago. "The Nigerian Queen of Music Videos" comes through hard and serves fierce looks and tons of colour in the music video directed by the prolific Paul Gambit. British-Nigerian singer Seyi Shay makes an appearance in the visuals and the synergy between the two queens is infectious.

Alade is enviably carefree on this latest track as she sings about the kinds of boys she likes and doesn't like. The music video is equally carefree as Alade and her dancers dish out a number of choreographed scenes against brightly coloured backdrops. The intermittent use of animations further adds to the overall jubilant feel of the visuals. Towards the end of the video, Seyi Shay and Alade enjoy being the centre of attention as they are served drinks by beautiful men.

With Alade reportedly working on her fifth studio album, she shows no signs of slowing down. Last month, she performed during YouTube and MTV Base Africa's "Africa Day Benefit Concert at Home" before she was joined by the inimitable Angelique Kidjo for a performance of their joint track "Shekere".

Seyi Shay on the other hand, collaborated with Teyana Taylor last year for an Afrobeats-inspired remix of the R&B number "Gimme Love".

Watch the music video for "Boyz" below:

