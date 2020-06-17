Watch Yemi Alade's New Music Video for 'Boyz'.

<p>Originally not entertaining the allegations for weeks, on Tuesday, D'banj and his team released a statement on Instagram saying "this will be the only time I will address the recent false allegations and lies from the pit of hell." He went on to say, "I would like to state that the accusations are false and ludicrous and have been handed over to my legal team, while the Nigerian Police is investigating the criminal aspect of it." </p><p>Along with his statement was a scan of his letter stating his defamation suit against Babatayo.</p><div id="eb4b6" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9f9a716a0105699d6ef99caa944bfb1b"><blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-version="4" style=" background:#FFF; border:0;
border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15);
margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px);
width:calc(100% - 2px);">
<div style="padding:8px;">
<div style=" background:#F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:50% 0; text-align:center;
width:100%;">
<div style=" background:url();
display:block; height:44px; margin:0 auto -44px; position:relative; top:-22px; width:44px;">
</div></div><p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;">
<a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CBgHoYAD2km/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif;
font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none;
word-wrap:break-word;" target="_top">Login • Instagram</a></p>
</div></blockquote></div><p>In the letter was a monetary demand of N100 million ($257,732) within 48 hours for causing damage to the artist's public image.<br></p><p><div class="dfp_atf-slot" data-not-loaded="true"></div><script type="text/javascript">
checkdfpScripts();
</script></p><p>On Wednesday, Nigerian journalist <strong><a href="http://okayafrica.com/tag/kiki-mordi" target="_blank">Kiki Mordi</a></strong> shared news of Babatayo reportedly having been arrested. She tweeted, "Yesterday at about noon, Seyitan was and is still detained in Sodipo Ikeja and hasn't been granted access to friends, family or lawyers."</p><iframe width="100%" height="150" scrolling="no" class="rm-shortcode twitter-embed-1273272254172999682" id="twitter-embed-1273272254172999682" type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="/res/community/twitter_embed/?iframe_id=twitter-embed-1273272254172999682&created_ts=1592406736.0&screen_name=kikimordi&text=Seyitan+accused+D%27Banj+a+couple+of+weeks+before+this+article+of+sexual+assault.%0AYesterday+at+about+noon%2C+Seyitan+wa%E2%80%A6+https%3A%2F%2Ft.co%2F76VOvQhlQH&id=1273272254172999682&name=Kiki+Mordi" frameborder="0" data-rm-shortcode-id="221f280c625bd98bec320cd1eb344137"></iframe><p>This comes during a time where <a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/nigeria-declares-state-of-emergency-on-rape-/" target="_blank">Gender Based Violence is a major talking point within African communities</a>. In the past few weeks, there have been numerous reports of women being raped and murdered by the men in and around their lives. In the beginning of the month, droves of young Nigerians <a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/wearetired-nigerians-rally-online-to-demand-justice-for-victims-of-police-brutality--sexual-violence/" target="_self">protested against </a> the unnecessary and common sexual violence that women face in the West African country. While this week, Nigerian-American activist <strong><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/black-lives-matter-protester-oluwatoyin-salau-reportedly-dead/" target="_blank">Oluwatoyin Salau</a></strong> was found dead in Florida after tweeting about being sexually assaulted, and 28-year old <a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/the-justicefortshegopule-south-africa-femicide-crisis-persists/" target="_self"><strong>Tshego Pule</strong></a> was murdered by her boyfriend in South Africa.<br></p><p>As the story of what happened continues to unfold, efforts to raise money for <a href="https://paystack.com/pay/legalfundforseyitan" target="_blank">Babatayo's bail</a> have been raised and supported widely on social media. </p>
Keep reading...
Show less