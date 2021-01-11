ghana
Jan. 11, 2021 12:05PM EST
(Youtube)

Shatta Wale in "1 Don" music video.

Shatta Wale Shares New Single & Video ​For '1 Don'

The Ghanaian star act comes through with his first single of 2021.

Shatta Wale kicks off his year by letting go the new single and music video for "1 Don."

"1 Don" sees the Ghanaian heavyweight going in over dancehall synths & drums for a boastful and uplifting new tune. The track's accompanying music video, shot by PKMI, follows Shatta Wale as he goes from a hotel bed to its outdoor villa as he's backed by a crew of friends.

The new single follows Shatta Wale's late 2020 releases like "Hajia Bintu" featuring Ara B & Captan and "Borjor." The Ghanaian star continued to make waves last year by being featured on Beyoncé's Black Is King for his contribution to the The Lion King: The Gift standout "Already." He also made it on Barack Obama's summer 2020 playlist for that same song.

Check out Shatta Wale's new single and music video for "1 Don" below.

Shatta Wale - 1 Don (Official Video) youtu.be

shatta wale ghana music ghanaian music ghana
