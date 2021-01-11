Shatta Wale Shares New Single & Video ​For '1 Don'

<p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/marcus-harvey-apple-music-spotlight/" target="_blank"><strong><em>Read: Apple Music's New Artist Spotlight Shines on South African Alternative Artist Marcus Harvey</em></strong></a></p><div id="0f309" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0b88b1db30e04d5d1b3b3b05537934e0"><blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-version="4" style=" background:#FFF; border:0;
According to Music in Africa, Manana shared his response in an official public statement,

"I'm both excited and humbled by this opportunity," Manana said. "To be chosen for the Apple Music New Artist Spotlight campaign is a huge honour and I can't thank Apple enough. I've been inspired by artists who have featured in this campaign and to become a part of this family is inspiring."

In the Beginning was the End is a seven-track EP that is inspired by Manana's marriage, this according to Hype Magazine. The heart-wrenching songs intertwine modern themes of shame culture and masculinity. "Sunday morning" featuring South Africa's R&B songstress Rowlene recently featured on Apple Music's Top 100 tracks of 2020. "All I seek" is a distilled song with classical leanings which show off Manana's vocal range and lyrical skill. 

Manana was born in eSwatini and has grown to prominence on South Africa's music scene. A musical interloper, he has written songs for Ami Faku for "eBhayi", Amanda Black for "Africa" and Sauti Sol for "Feel My Love and Fire". Manana has a jazz background and is part of the band Seba Kaapstad alongside Zoë Modiga.

Listen to In the Beginning was the End on Apple Music:

Listen to In the Beginning was the End on Spotify:
</script></p><iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:album:2BGE8IaqHURKrGb14FHygQ" id="55c5b" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4b758a15828b6aa39df9a9af41c8f195" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe>
