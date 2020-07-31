Beyoncé Releases Music Video for 'Already' Featuring Shatta Wale & Major Lazer
The standout track from 'Lion King: the Gift' gets a music video as part of Beyonce's latest visual album 'Black Is King.'
Beyoncé's highly-anticipated visual album, Black Is King is here. With it, comes stunning music videos for some of the collaborative tracks from her 2019 Lion King: The Gift album, which the star artist described as her "love letter to Africa" upon its release.
Arguably one of the best songs on the album was "Already" featuring Ghanaian artist Shatta Wale and Major Lazer. The official music video, which dropped today, doesn't disappoint.
The video emphasizes vibrant dance and choreography, featuring dancers like Nigeria's Papi Ojo. The video features Beyoncé in a number of incredibly striking looks, including a stunning shorts and blazer combo by Ivorian-American designer Loza Maléombho.
Shatta Wale shared his enthusiasm over being involved in the project on Twitter, writing "Thank you My Queen for believing in my talent and giving me a platform to share my good message to the world ...God will forever bless you."
Beyonce's Black Is King dropped Friday, and features the contributions of a number of African artists and creatives, including Lupita Nyong'o, Yemi Alade, Blitz the Ambassador, Tiwa Savage, Adut Akech and many many more. It's available for viewing on Disney+.
Check out the music video for "Already" below.
Beyoncé, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer – ALREADY (Official Video) www.youtube.com
