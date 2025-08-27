South Africa Mourns the Passing of Political Journalist Tshidi Madia

South Africa’s media fraternity is reeling from the sudden loss of Matshidiso “Tshidi” Madia, a respected political journalist and Associate Editor for Politics at Eyewitness News (EWN), who passed away on the morning of Wednesday, August 27, just days after her 42nd birthday, after a brief illness and hospitalization.

Over the course of nearly two decades, Madia built a reputation for fearless reporting as one of the country’s most trusted political reporters, covering pivotal shifts in the country’s democracy. Colleagues and politicians alike praised her incisive questioning, her pursuit of accountability, and her ability to tell stories that resonated with South Africans across the political spectrum.

Her recent trending work included reporting from the Oval Office in Washington, D.C. earlier this year during a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and President Cyril Ramaphosa. In that same trip, she challenged a NewsNation journalist peddling the false claim of a “white genocide” in South Africa, pushing back with facts and exposing the narrative as a lie, a moment that underscored her stature beyond South Africa’s borders.

EWN described Madia as “a powerhouse” who played a central role in shaping the newsroom’s coverage, as well as a “consummate professional, who worked tirelessly in pursuit of the truth.”

Political leaders and colleagues across the media industry have paid tribute to her legacy. The Economic Freedom Front extended its condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the renowned journalist, and noted that “her professional journey reflected dedication and commitment to journalism.”

“Tshidi took her profession seriously and respected people from all walks of life. It is truly an immeasurable loss to the media community, to the fabric of journalism in South Africa,” noted politician and leader of Build One South Africa, Mmusi Maimane. Rise Mzansi called her “a no-nonsense, fierce and unbiased media practitioner who plied her trade with passion, love and accuracy.”

Her family released a brief statement, saying: “A respected journalist, she loved South Africa deeply and devoted her career to telling its stories. She brought joy and love to all who knew her.”

Madia joined EWN after working across several newsrooms, steadily building a reputation as a clear and consistent voice in political journalism. She was promoted to Associate Editor for Politics in 2022, where she led coverage of the 2024 general elections and oversaw a team dedicated to scrutinizing South Africa’s shifting political landscape.

Details of her funeral and memorial services are expected to be announced in the coming days.

Madia’s death leaves a significant gap in South African journalism, with colleagues and readers alike mourning the loss of a reporter whose voice carried weight in the country’s national conversation.