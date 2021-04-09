South African Rapper 22 Is Serious About Her Craft
The budding musician just released her latest single, aptly titled "I'M THAT GIRL" and accompanied by mad daring visuals.
South African rapper 22, real name Thuthu Khumalo, recently shared visuals for her latest single 'I'M THAT GIRL'. The up-and-coming hip-hop muso made a grand entrance with the release of, both, her single and music video on the same day — a bold move that could be indicative of her staying power!
Read: Meet Dee Koala, the Young Cape Town-Based Rapper on the Verge of Blowing Up
There is power in simplicity, and "I'M THAT GIRL" is uncluttered by too many heavy and conflicting beats. Instead, 22 pounces on the track with her tight flow and ease. The "I'M THAT GIRL" music video is a nail-biting crime thriller, which features 22 as a gangster in the midst of a heist with her entourage. The visuals for 'I'M THAT GIRL' were inspired by the classic sci-fi movie The Matrix, and shot in Kwa-Zulu Natal's South Coast, according to Slikour On Life. 22's raw lyrics and old school beat are reminiscent of a nostalgic, bygone South African hip hop era.
This much we know — 22 is a much-needed addition to a South African hip-hop scene that still lacks strong female representation! Even though there is an encouraging number of talented underground female emcees, very few go mainstream — or survive the sexist and competitive hip-hop scene. However, the likes of Cape Town rapper Dee Koala who, at 22, won the "Best Female" award at the 2020 South African Hip-Hop Awards, as well as Moozlie, Boity, Rouge, Nadia Nakai, Gigi Lamayne and Sho Madjozi have consistently proven that their brands are unshakeable.
"I'M THAT GIRL" is available to stream on both Spotify and Apple Music. Here's to hoping that 22 will soon be spitting more fire on her full album.
Watch the official "I'M THAT GIRL" music video below.
22 - I'M THAT GIRL (Official Music Video) www.youtube.com
- 7 South African Female R&B/Soul Artists to Watch In 2020 - OkayAfrica ›
- Lesotho MC Meloh Calls Out The Treatment Of Female Rappers In ... ›
- 6 South African Female Rappers Talk About the SA Rap Scene ... ›
- 25 South African Rappers Under 25 Killing the Game - OkayAfrica ›
- 25 Up-And-Coming South African Rappers Under 25 You Need To ... ›