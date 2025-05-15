Nigerian Footballer Taiwo Awoniyi Is out of Induced Coma Following Emergency Surgery

Nigerian footballer Taiwo Awoniyiis up from an induced coma, as he recovers from emergency surgery on a serious abdominal injury he picked up during Nottingham Forest's English Premier League match against Leicester last weekend. The striker sustained the injury from a heavy collision with his opponent's goalpost late in the game, as he charged forward to get on the receiving end of a cross in hopes of scoring the winner.

The striker received lengthy treatment in the immediate aftermath of the collision, and he got back on the pitch to continue playing, but was in visible discomfort and ultimately had to leave the match. It wasn't until Monday evening that Awoniyi was rushed to the hospital when his club's medical staff found out that he had suffered a ruptured intestine.

Awoniyi underwent surgery on Monday, May 12, and was placed in an induced coma to stabilize his condition and keep him as comfortable as possible. Nottingham Forest has stated that Awoniyi is expected to make a full recovery.

Prayers and well wishes for the 27-year-old have been pouring in. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, the Governor of Kwara state, where Awoniyi is from, shared a statement on X praising the striker as a "proud son of Kwara State who continues to give back generously to the community that raised him." He hopes to see him "return to the pitch stronger." The Nigerian national men's team also shared a message on X, wishing him a speedy recovery.

Rasheedat Ajibade, a Nigerian international player for the women's team, encouraged everyone to "say a prayer for Taiwo Awoniyi and his family." Awoniyi's Nottingham Forest teammate Santiago Murrilo shared a post on his Instagram stories with the caption, "God bless you bro." Awoniyi's former club, Union Berlin, wished the striker "a quick recovery."

Awoniyi's health scare ignited a debate about the offside rule, as his teammate Anthony Elanga seemed to be offside before crossing the ball, which led to Awoniyi's collision with the post. Elanga wasn't flagged offside, which would've stopped the play and potentially avoided the situation. However, the linesmen cannot raise their flags if they're unsure that the play is offside, which was the case on Saturday, May 10.

Awoniyi has scored just one goal in 25 league appearances this season, despite previously netting crucial goals for Nottingham Forest. He wanted to score a winner to boost his club's chances of qualifying for next season's European Champions League.

Known as a hardworking striker who puts pressure on opposing defences with his burly, physical frame, Awoniyi bounced around several clubs on loan after signing with Liverpool as a teenage star who shined with Nigeria's youth teams. He moved to Union Berlin permanently in 2021, and he scored 15 goals in 31 appearances in his second season, which led to Forest signing him for a then club record fee of £17 million ($22.5 million).