Mixed Reaction from Fans as Tems Cancels Rwanda Concert Amid Regional Tensions

Fans and critics are divided over Grammy-winning singer Tems' decision to cancel her March 22 concert in Kigali, Rwanda, after acknowledging she was unaware of the country's alleged involvement in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) crisis. "You're a true Pan-Africanist @temsbaby, and today you earned a new fan," praised one X user, while others called for the Nigerian artist to perform in DRC instead. "Come to the DRC, and we'll help you organize a concert that will bring you twice the amount!" wrote another supporter.

However, others were not buying it, "There's no way she didn't know," one user said. They questioned her initial lack of awareness about the regional conflict. "You're a well-established artist who has an entire team working with/for you, and not a single one is abreast [of] current global news?" another asked.

Some Rwandan fans expressed disappointment, with one demanding ticket reimbursements: "That apology is wasted. You know nothing about real-world issues."

In her statement on X on Thursday, January 30, Tems apologized for any insensitivity: "I recently promoted my show in Rwanda without realizing that there is an ongoing conflict between Rwanda and Congo. I never ever intend to be insensitive to real-world issues."

The cancellation comes amid escalating tensions in eastern DRC, where the M23 rebel group has intensified its insurgency, capturing key locations, including Goma. The DRC government and international observers accuse Rwanda of supporting M23 rebels, claims Rwanda denies. UN reports indicate 237,000 people were displaced this month alone. Meanwhile, attention has turned to American singer John Legend's scheduled February 21 performance in Kigali, part of Global Citizen's Move Afrika tour. The event aims to promote economic growth and entrepreneurship in Africa through music.