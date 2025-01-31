Tems Wins 'Best African Music Performance' at the 2025 Grammys

Mixed Reaction from Fans as Tems Cancels Rwanda Concert Amid Regional Tensions

Tems withdrew from her Kigali performance, citing the unfolding crisis between Rwanda and the DRC, while pressure mounts on John Legend to follow suit.

Tems performs at the Mojave Tent during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 21, 2024 in Indio, California.

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Coachella.

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Coachella.

Fans and critics are divided over Grammy-winning singer Tems' decision to cancel her March 22 concert in Kigali, Rwanda, after acknowledging she was unaware of the country's alleged involvement in theDemocratic Republic of Congo (DRC) crisis.

"You're a true Pan-Africanist @temsbaby, and today you earned a new fan," praised one X user, while others called for the Nigerian artist to perform in DRC instead. "Come to the DRC, and we'll help you organize a concert that will bring you twice the amount!" wrote another supporter.

However, others were not buying it, "There's no way she didn't know," one user said. They questioned her initial lack of awareness about the regional conflict. "You're a well-established artist who has an entire team working with/for you, and not a single one is abreast [of] current global news?" another asked.

Some Rwandan fans expressed disappointment, with one demanding ticket reimbursements: "That apology is wasted. You know nothing about real-world issues."

In her statement on X on Thursday, January 30, Tems apologized for any insensitivity: "I recently promoted my show in Rwanda without realizing that there is an ongoing conflict between Rwanda and Congo. I never ever intend to be insensitive to real-world issues."

The cancellation comes amidescalating tensions in eastern DRC, where the M23 rebel group has intensified its insurgency, capturing key locations, including Goma. The DRC government and international observers accuse Rwanda of supporting M23 rebels, claims Rwanda denies. UN reportsindicate 237,000 people were displaced this month alone.

Meanwhile, attention has turned to American singer John Legend's scheduled February 21 performance in Kigali, part of Global Citizen's Move Afrika tour. The event aims to promote economic growth and entrepreneurship in Africa through music.

Critics are urging Legend to follow Tems' lead, withone popular tweet reading: "Dear @johnlegend, you can't be a global citizen and endorse genocidal governments."

As of now, there has been no indication that John Legend plans to cancel his performance. However, the situation remains fluid, and public opinion may influence future decisions.

