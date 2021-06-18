Image supplied.

Tecla Ciolfi, the host of Texx Talks, one of the country's most notable music podcasts.

Interview: Tecla Ciolfi On The Journey To Starting Her Popular Podcast ‘Texx Talks’

South African music journalist Tecla Ciolfi launched her podcast 'Texx Talks' at the height of lockdown in 2020. Since then, it has become one of the most notable music platforms in the country.