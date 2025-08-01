Thando Zide Finds Healing and Power Through Vulnerability on New Single “Break”

Thando Zide is a healer through song. Her melodies peer into the depths of darkness and draw out hope. Her pen is sharp, carving lyrics that explore love, betrayal, anger, and vulnerability with fearless clarity. "I've always not liked the fact that I wear my heart on my sleeve," the soul-stirring Sowetan vocalist and composer tells OkayAfrica. "I've always tried to be this hard person that people can't decipher."

Music has lifted that veil. It's shown her that vulnerability isn't weakness, but power. We witnessed this with her 2023 debut EP uMvulo, and through collaborations with Manana, Muneyi, and Jabulile Majola."[Music says to me] 'Girl, people are gonna come into your heart, they're gonna know what's happening inside of you, whether you like it or not,'" she reflects. "It's beautiful to open up. Even though it's risky, it's beautiful. That's how you build connections."

One of her connections is with producer and artist Fiji Mageba, who hinted at their studio sessions when OkayAfrica spoke to him back in February. The result of that collaboration is "Break," a soothing neo-soul meditation on the weight of life and the need to momentarily step away from it all.

Trumpeter Robin Fassie's horn cuts through at key moments with piercing beauty, while Carlo Jooste's bassline keeps the song rooted in something earthy. Thando Zide credits both artists for creating a space where her voice could remain central. "They don't impose themselves onto your work," she says. "They're like, 'Okay, this is what we have. What do you have?' I like working with people like that."

Her voice is tender, but don't mistake that for softness. "I'm not a rough person – when I speak, when I interact with people. I'm very respectful, I'm very calm," she says. "But when I wrote that song, a part of me was like… 'just write.'"