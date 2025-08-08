Tommy Wá’s Soulful New Folk EP, ‘Somewhere Only We Go,’ Offers a Soft Place to Land

Tommy WÁ uses his fingers to pick the strings of his guitar. His voice sounds like it resolved all of the world’s problems before it emerges from deep within him, lending a delicateness to his singing that feels like a soft landing for the tired and spiritually downtrodden through folk music. The words leave his mouth gently, deliberately — a continuation of the tenderness in his playing.

“Celestial Emotions,” the second track from his new EP, Somewhere Only We Go (out today via independent label Dirty Hit), is a perfect example. Just before the song resolves and rises again, WÁ sings: “Come here, my love, it’s a downpour of celestial emotions.” But the way it comes out, he bends the words, borrowing what feels like a hundred melodic cadences. “Here” becomes “‘ere,” “love” softens into “laff,” and “emotions” is stretched luxuriously into “e-moh-shaaans.” It’s exacting in how intentional it feels, and how beautifully it lands. Tommy WÁ was born in Ibadan, Nigeria, and later moved to Abuja. He went on to study Politics and Sociology in Kumasi, Ghana, and is currently settled in Accra — for music, life, and art. He speaks to OkayAfrica from England, where he’s just got off a well-received performance at Latitude Festival in Suffolk over the weekend. Tommy WÁ was born in Ibadan, Nigeria, and later moved to Abuja. He went on to study Politics and Sociology in Kumasi, Ghana, and is currently settled in Accra — for music, life, and art. He speaks to OkayAfrica from England, where he’s just got off a well-received performance at Latitude Festival in Suffolk over the weekend.

Tommy WÁ channels intimacy and stillness on new EP, 'Somewhere Only We Go' Photo by James Marcellinus Wormenor

“Expression has always been my thing. It started with writing and photography. I was practicing photojournalism for a number of years. For music, it was always in-and-out. I didn’t think about the industry aspect of music; I just wanted to be a live artist and play music and perform for people. My family was my first audience. [I would] sit down in the living room and play for them. [The feedback], in a way, shaped me, and that’s quite rare for an African home,” he says. “My thing has always been, ‘how can I tell a story?’ Music became more of a consistent way of drawing people in.” Over time, music, as opposed to images, became a more immediate way to communicate his ideas. Moving around so much has made him a well-rounded human being, he says. “It’s made me as versatile as I can be, or as anyone who is observant can be. I’ve picked up different cultures. I’m a very picky eater, so not different foods [but] different mannerisms, realities. I’ve seen the poor, I’ve seen the rich. I’ve seen the ghetto.” The downside to moving around a lot is that one never really develops an identity tied to one place, and in the process, loses out on establishing oneself within a community of long-time friends and associates. Could his sparse chords, poetry-as-song, and enchanting voice, which echoes the spirits of past generations, be placeholders for a deeper yearning? “Right now, I have a list of friends, and I have names. Every week, or every month, I’m like, okay, I need to go through this list and check on them and how they’re doing. It’s something that I had to be very deliberate about. Before now, [moving around] has made me discover people in who they are at the moment, and be a friend to them. To an extent, it’s made people experience me in different ways, and me experience them in different ways,” the artist reveals. It has also deepened his capacity for grace; “a one-minute call can change things,” as he puts it.

But grace isn’t always easy to extend towards oneself. When he was done performing at the festival, a child who was in the audience came up to him with a poster. “It said, ‘always try to be kind.’ The cliffhanger was, ‘it is always possible,’” he shares. “I fail sometimes [to be kind]. The rationality of the society has gotten to me, but at each and every point, I try to practice kindness. I think at the helm of an African society at the moment, I think kindness can go a long way, and it will change a lot of things. They say stupid is the man who is kind in Nigeria, or West Africa, but I do believe that, sure, I could be stupid, but let’s see how it goes.” It’s a thread that runs through his work. The sparse chords could also be an extension of his kindness; Tommy WÁ knows that we are all going through a lot, and he tries to give you as much as possible without overwhelming us. Wars are going on, famines are going on. The least we can do for one another on this forsaken rock we share is to extend kindness and gentleness towards one another. On the album opener, “Operation Guitar Boy,” he tells the story of standing brave in the face of potential adversity. “If you see Mami Wata, oh, never run away,” he sings. A line from the song, “sing the songs of sweet melody,” sounds like a line Bob Marley personally came into the studio to both pen and sing. Or maybe Bob Dylan. Or Madala Kunene, even, were he drawn towards singing mostly in English. The backing vocals throughout the album sound like a multi-part choir was employed. They broaden the sonic possibilities and ground the sonic in lush and emotive textures. But all the parts are by him. On the album opener, “Operation Guitar Boy,” he tells the story of standing brave in the face of potential adversity. “If you see Mami Wata, oh, never run away,” he sings. A line from the song, “sing the songs of sweet melody,” sounds like a linepersonally came into the studio to both pen and sing. Or maybe. Or, even, were he drawn towards singing mostly in English. The backing vocals throughout the album sound like a multi-part choir was employed. They broaden the sonic possibilities and ground the sonic in lush and emotive textures. But all the parts are by him.





Recorded over four weeks with producer Charlie Hugo, Somewhere Only We Go collects songs Tommy WÁ has been writing since 2016. “I do write from a very visual point of view, like I’m creating pictures. A lot of it is puzzle-writing; I find a word that is very strong, and I put it down for years, it’s just there, lying down. I used to write to pictures,” he says, an extension of the skill he developed from capturing images. “[My songwriting process] is ever-changing. I’m writing from photos, I’m writing from movies, or everyday life in Ghana. My mantra for photography was [that] the challenge is often in seeing the familiar with new eyes. Things I describe in my music, Africans see every day — we see the sunrise, we see the sunset, we see the moon and the stars, we dance when no one is watching. How do we express our reality? That has been the thing I’m pushing.” Latitude Festival was the first time WÁ played with a live band in Europe. He’s painfully aware of the painstaking work that needs to be done on the continent to get to a level where live music is respected and heard. For now, however, he views the continent as an incubator.