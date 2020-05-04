Tony Allen Appears On New Gorillaz Song 'How Far?' Featuring Skepta
"The track... is being shared immediately as a tribute to the spirit of a great man, Tony Allen," a press statement reads.
Gorillaz have shared their latest song from their Song Machine series in the form of "How Far?"—a track that features the late afrobeat pioneer Tony Allen, who sadly passed away last week, as well as Skepta.
"How Far?" is built on stuttering percussion, orchestral chords, and lead by Skepta's rhymes. In addition, Tony Allen's vocals come in around the 2-minute mark.
"The track was written and recorded with Skepta in London just before lockdown and is being shared immediately as a tribute to the spirit of a great man, Tony Allen," a press release states.
Tony Allen, a trailblazing force in the creation of afrobeat, passed away on Thursday night in Paris. He was 79. The cause of his death has not yet been confirmed, although BBC reports that his manager told AFP that his death is not linked to the coronavirus.
Here is our compilation of 16 songs that showcase Tony Allen's genius and range.
Listen to Gorillaz' "How Far?" featuring Tony Allen and Skepta below.
Gorillaz – How Far? Ft. Tony Allen & Skepta youtu.be
