Mar. 23, 2020 08:39AM EST
Photo: Hugo Glendinning & Gavin Rodgers. Image courtesy of World Circuit Records.

Tony Allen and Hugh Masekela.

Tony Allen & Hugh Masekela Pay Tribute to Fela In 'Never (Lagos Never Gonna Be The Same)'

"When Hugh and I were recording this song, Hugh immediately wanted to sing. He was singing for his friend," says Tony Allen.

Nigerian afrobeat pioneer Tony Allen and South African jazz legend Hugh Masekela recorded together back in 2010, when they tracked the the "kind of South African-Nigerian swing-jazz stew" that will make up their upcoming album, Rejoice.

Though they'd known each other since the 1970s, through their friendship & work with Fela, it took forty years—and a coinciding tour schedule that saw them both in the UK at the same time—for Allen and Masekela to make it to a London studio together. It was there that, along with producer Nick Gold, they recorded the new album which is dropping this Friday.

Those recording sessions remained largely untouched until after Masekela's passing in 2018, which drove Allen and Gold to revisit the tapes of those original compositions with the aim of finishing their now ten-year-old project.

Tony Allen and Hugh Masekela recently shared the latest single from the album, "Never (Lagos Never Gonna Be The Same)," a jazz-meets-afrobeat ode to Fela Kuti sung by Masekela.

"Fela was like a brother to me," notes Allen in a press statement. "He was a true genius and I worked with him for 15 years because I believed in him so much. When Hugh and I were recording this song, Hugh immediately wanted to sing. He was singing for his friend. He and Fela were close, they had a lot in common. It was a friendship even more than a musical thing, and yes, of course, they were both political animals."

Watch the new video for "Never (Lagos Never Gonna Be The Same) below.

Tony Allen & Hugh Masekela - Never (Lagos Never Gonna Be The Same) youtu.be

Photo: David Corio. Courtesy of Partisan Records.

Fela Kuti Has a New Reissue and a New Official Website

Partisan & Knitting Factory Records reveal "the first-ever official website and comprehensive historical resource for the life and music of Fela Kuti" alongside a reissue of Music Of Many Colours.

The king of afrobeat Fela Kuti has an extensive new website.

The new website, which was developed in close partnership with the Kuti family by Partisan and Knitting Factory Records, will look to provide the latest news about Fela re-issues from Fela, new projects and events, commissioned editorial articles, merch, and more.

Fela's longtime manager Rikki Stein mentions, "bringing together such a gifted team of creators to build this ultimate, all-singing, all-dancing tribute to my friend is a source of immense pride and satisfaction. As is always the case with any enterprise involving Fela, it goes above and beyond people simply exercising their professions and becomes a labor of love for all involved."

Audio
Artwork courtesy of the artist.

Lady Donli's New Track 'Suffer Suffer' Is the Ultimate 'Don't Stress' Mantra

She didn't come here to suffer—she came to enjoy.

Lady Donli continues to flex her creative muscles with her newest track, "Suffer Suffer."

Nigeria's very own pulls from the old and not so old of Nigerian pop-culture as we await the release of her new album. The song begins with Fela Kuti-inspired chanting: "Suffer suffer suffer no go come here, no come my way." It's definitely a mantra we all should bear in mind—the stress isn't worth it.

In "Suffer Suffer," Donli also opens up and shares bits of her life story of trying to make it as an artist, struggling in Lagos after moving from Abuja, despite her father's warnings. In hopes of chasing the suffering away, she sprinkles a bit from "National Moi Moi"—a hit from the early 2000s by Nollywood star Patience Ozokwor.

Peep some clips from the music video in Donli's epic promo clip for the single.

Smooth over your weekend with "Suffer Suffer" and listen below.

popular
Still from 'Black Lady Goddess'

Check Out the Trailer for 'Black Lady Goddess,' a Satirical Afro-futuristic Web Series

The upcoming series, by Chelsea Odufu, centers on a "time period where humans have not only found out that God is a Black woman, but reparations have been issued to each person of African descent."

Black Lady Goddess is a new web series from Nigerian filmmaker and content creator Chelsea Odufu.

The upcoming web show, described as a "satirical afro-futurisitc" tale, takes place in the year 2040, when humans have come into contact with their creator—a Black woman.

"[Black Lady Goddess] follows the life of young activist Ifeoma Washington who is coming into her own in this time period where humans have not only found out that God is a Black woman, but after reparations in the amount of $455,000 has been issued to each person of African descent," reads the official synopsis. The show highlights how those of African descent grapple with the effects of ongoing Western Hegemony.

Still from 'Black Lady Goddess'

The show is heavily inspired by the Dogon Tribe of Mali, a group that has pioneered the study of astronomy for decades, and centers the experiences of Black women. "Black Lady Goddess submerges us into a world where God is a woman breaking away from the usual representation of God being a masculine figure, which we see throughout western canonical literature," says Odufu in an artist statement. "The goal is to break the chains of patriarchy and show that women can hold positions of power, authority, cultural significance and even the highest position of all, the creator of the universe."

The first season consists of eight 22-minute episodes, created, directed and written by Odufu and produced by Emann Odufu. Be on the lookout for the series premiere via Black Lady Goddesses' YouTube page.

Check out the trailer for the pilot episode of Black Lady Goddess below.

Black Lady Goddess Pilot Episode Official Trailer www.youtube.com

News Brief

Dope Saint Jude Serves Looks in Her New Music Video for ‘Go High Go Low’

Watch Dope Saint Jude's stunning visuals for 'Go High Go Low.'

Dope Saint Jude's latest music video takes the viewer on a hypnotic journey into the Cape Flats. Activities that are almost synonymous to the Flats—car spinning, street dance, brass bands—are showcased through the eyes of director Feti. It's activities that are close to the artist's heart.

