The Top 10 African Cultural Moments of 2023

2023 was filled with distressing news stories, from the sudden, untimely deaths of South African rappers AKA and Costa Titch, to the Ugandan president signing the Anti-Homosexuality Act. And yet, across the continent, Africans continued to find ways to rise above the constraints forced upon them; human rights activists continue to challenge Uganda’s restrictive anti-LGBT law, and South African music fans have made sure to keep the legacy alive of those who’ve passed away.

Here are the moments that gave us a chance to celebrate each other — our top 10 cultural moments from 2023:

South Africa becomes the first country to win the Rugby World Cup four times Siya Kolisi of South Africa lifts The Webb Ellis Cup following the Rugby World Cup Final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Stade de France on October 28, 2023 in Paris, France. Photo by David Ramos - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images. South Africa’s national rugby team made sports history when they defended their title and won the trophy at this year’s Rugby World Cup Championship held in France. The Springboks had claimed victories in 1995, 2007, and the previous Rugby World Cup, which was held in Japan in 2019. With the roaring support of the South African public, both at home and abroad, the team went on to defeat New Zealand’s All Blacks – who were also in line to grab their fourth win – in their final match, returning the prized Webb Ellis trophy to their proud country.

African artists selling out iconic international venues African artists spent this year taking their acts to global audiences and dominating some of the most coveted performance venues and stages in the world. Africa’s Giant, Burna Boy, made history earlier in the year when he became the first African artist to sell out stadiums in London and the U.S., as well as when he became the first Nigerian artist to headline New York City’s famous Madison Square Garden. His fellow countryman Wizkid kept the nation proud when he sold out London’s 200,000+ capacity Tottenham Stadium. South Africa’s all-star DJ Black Coffee also headlined MSG, the first South African to do so, while the country’s hot export DJ Uncle Waffles was the first amapiano DJ to hit the decks at the famed Coachella Valley Music Festival.

Brooklyn Museum bringing the Africa Fashion Exhibition to New York City This year, African fashion had its moment in the spotlight as the Africa Fashion exhibition curated by Ernestine White-Mifetu and Annissa Malvoisin kicked off its international tour. The display of African innovation first debuted at London’s V&A Museum, before being brought to New York City’s Brooklyn Museum in an even bigger way. The experience highlights Africa’s style history, covering pivotal moments in time, from Ghana gaining its independence to the activism of South African singer Miriam Makeba, aka ‘Mama Africa,’ The exhibit featured the Nigerian concept store Alára and its many unique items on sale, as well as a spectacular playlist stacked with hits from the likes of Nigerian icon Fela Kuti and more.

100 Years of Ousmane Sembene Ousmane Sembene - director, writer - in the camera pit while filming the XX Olympic film. Olympics, Munich Photo by Rainer Binder/ullstein bild via Getty Images. The top of the year marked 100 years since the birth of the ‘Father of African Cinema,’ Ousmane Sembene. The late Senegalese film director, writer, and producer’s life and work were highlighted and celebrated throughout the year, with an official bust being debuted at the 2023 Pan-African Film and Television Festival of Ouagadougou in Burkina Faso. Screenings of his various films were hosted in cities worldwide, with Sembene’s passion for telling African stories from the African perspective, decentering of Western languages, and his sheer creative talent once again receiving praise and admiration. It is no small feat to stay true to your own creative and cultural visions and capture audiences from across the globe, and this year of celebration simply underscored how much of a gift Sembene was, and still is, to Africa’s film and literature worlds.

UNESCO Officially Crowns Senegal As The Birthplace of Jollof Rice The beef has officially been settled! For generations, West Africans have competed over who makes the best and most authentic version of the widely popular dish jollof rice. Ghana and Nigeria have stayed on each other’s necks about who was the first and best at creating the flavorful rice dish, with Senegal’s Wolof community looking on quietly. Now, the United Nations has stepped in and set the record straight: research shows that Senegal is the birthplace of jollof rice. Referred to locally as Ceebu Jën or Thiéboudienne, Senegalese jollof rice is made with broken jasmine rice, vegetables, and, traditionally, white fish.

The global response to C.J. “Fiery” Obasi’s Mami Wata Still image from CJ Obasi’s film Mami Wata; courtesy of Sundance Film Institute. Nigerian filmmaker and screenwriter C.J. “Fiery” Obasi’s black-and-white fantasy thriller Mami Wata had a year amongst the stars. Not only did the film, centered around African folklore, become the first domestically produced Nigerian film to premiere at this year’s prestigious Sundance Film Festival – it won the Special Jury Prize for outstanding cinematography. The film then went on to be the country’s official bid for the International Feature Film category at the 2024 Oscars. Obasi’s eighth film to date opened in cinemas across the U.S. and the U.K., and saw him sign with LA-based talent agency to the stars, CAA. It also just recently picked up a coveted Film Independent Spirit Award nomination.

Rema’s ‘Calm Down’ abducting music charts around the world Rema accepts the Best Afrobeats award for "Calm Down" onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV. There probably isn’t a corner of the planet that didn’t obsess over Nigerian hitmaker Rema and his single Calm Down this year. The star had a triumphant year as he continues to hone in his sound and unique contributions to the global music field. His 2022 debut album ‘Rave & Roses’ became the highest-streamed African album of all time on Spotify this year. However, once the Nigerian crooner brought American singer Selena Gomez to reimagine Calm Down, the single took on a life of its own. The collaboration was streamed over 1 billion times on Spotify, and went on to win the inaugural Best Afrobeats Award at this year’s MTV Video Music Award ceremony.

The Grammys announced a new dedicated African music category It looks like the increasing popularity of African music on a global scale has finally woken up many of our international onlookers. This year the Recording Academy, the governing body behind The Grammys, announced a new category specifically for the continent’s many musical contributions. The first official list of the categories' inaugural nominees did not disappoint – with Tyla, Davido, Ayra Starr, Burna Boy and Asake and Olamide going up against each other in February next year.

Hilda Baci entering 'The Guinness Book of Records' Nigerian chef Hilda Baci made headlines when she took on the task of becoming the world’s longest-standing solo chef, in an attempt to enter the Guinness Book of Records. The 27-year-old accomplished 93 hours and 11 minutes of cooking, and fans of Baci – both on social media and in person – stood by every step of the way to support the young chef’s astounding achievements. Baci was, however, dethroned by Irish chef Alan Fisher in October of this year, but the memory of her victory lives on.

Tyla becomes the highest-charting African female solo artist ever Tyla attends the GQ Men of the Year Party 2023 VIP dinner at Chateau Marmont on November 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for GQ. The 21-year-old South African songstress soared high this year; her tantalizing hit single “Water” broke charting records worldwide. Her biggest wave was felt in American waters as she earned a Grammy nomination and a spot in their books as the highest-charting African Female solo artist on Billboard’s Hot 100 List. All before her debut album has even been released!











