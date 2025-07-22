Tyla & Ayra Starr To Perform at the 2025 Global Citizen Festival
Alongside international superstars Shakira and The Weeknd, the African pop stars will represent the continent’s blossoming sound.
South African star Tyla and Nigerian pop sensation Ayra Starr will join a high-profile lineup at this year's Global Citizen Festival, set to take place on September 27 in New York City's Central Park. The event will be headlined by The Weeknd and Shakira, and hosted by long-time Global Citizen ambassador Hugh Jackman.
The festival continues Global Citizen's mission to end extreme poverty and drive action on global issues. This year, the campaign is focused on providing energy access for one million people on the African continent, ensuring quality education for 30,000 children worldwide, and protecting 30 million hectares of the Amazon rainforest. The festival will also push to recruit 40,000 volunteers across New York City.
Tyla, who recently won a Grammy Award for Best African Music Performance, is riding high after a breakout year that saw her single "Water" become a global hit. Her appearance at the Global Citizen Festival marks another significant milestone in her growing international career.
Ayra Starr, one of Nigeria's most prominent voices in the new wave of Afrobeats, will also take the stage. Known for her chart-topping hits like "Rush" and her boundary-pushing style, the artist continues to gain traction across global markets. Both artists represent a younger generation of African talent reaching broader audiences while staying grounded in their cultural roots.
Tyla will join Ayra Starr at this year's Global Citizen Festival
Photo by Global Citizen Festival
Their participation in the festival reflects Global Citizen's growing attention to Africa as a central part of its advocacy. One of the campaign's core goals this year is to help bring clean and affordable energy to communities across the continent. Through its Scaling Up Renewables in Africa campaign, Global Citizen plans to raise $1.5 billion to train 50,000 young workers in solar installation, grid maintenance, and other essential energy services. The initiative could provide reliable electricity to over a million people, while also supporting jobs and reducing emissions.
In a statement, Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans said: "Ending extreme poverty is within our reach – but only if we come together to ensure governments and corporations deliver on their promises: scaling up renewable energy, protecting the Amazon, and investing in education for the next generation."
Tickets to the festival are free and can be earned by taking action on Global Citizen's app or website. These include signing petitions, emailing world leaders, or volunteering time to local causes.
Since its inception, Global Citizen has helped secure $49 billion in commitments, positively impacting the lives of more than a billion people. With artists like Tyla and Ayra Starr on board, the 2025 edition brings Africa even closer to the heart of this global movement.
