Tyla & Ayra Starr To Perform at the 2025 Global Citizen Festival

South African star Tyla and Nigerian pop sensation Ayra Starr will join a high-profile lineup at this year's Global Citizen Festival, set to take place on September 27 in New York City's Central Park. The event will be headlined by The Weeknd and Shakira, and hosted by long-time Global Citizen ambassador Hugh Jackman.

The festival continues Global Citizen's mission to end extreme poverty and drive action on global issues. This year, the campaign is focused on providing energy access for one million people on the African continent, ensuring quality education for 30,000 children worldwide, and protecting 30 million hectares of the Amazon rainforest. The festival will also push to recruit 40,000 volunteers across New York City. Tyla, who recently won a Grammy Award for Best African Music Performance, is riding high after a breakout year that saw her single "Water" become a global hit. Her appearance at the Global Citizen Festival marks another significant milestone in her growing international career. Ayra Starr, one of Nigeria's most prominent voices in the new wave of Afrobeats, will also take the stage. Known for her chart-topping hits like "Rush" and her boundary-pushing style, the artist continues to gain traction across global markets. Both artists represent a younger generation of African talent reaching broader audiences while staying grounded in their cultural roots.

Tyla will join Ayra Starr at this year's Global Citizen Festival Photo by Global Citizen Festival