Who Will Carry on Chief Theresa Kachindamoto’s Fight Against Child Marriage?

Her work reached the world long before her name was widely known. She was the Malawian chief who made global headlines for annulling thousands of child marriages, firing sub-chiefs who resisted reform, and sending girls back to school. Her name was Chief Theresa Kachindamoto, and on August 13, 2025, she passed away, leaving behind a legacy that reshaped the lives of countless girls in Malawi and inspired grassroots movements across Africa.

Before she assumed her duties in 2003, Chief Kachindamoto had spent nearly three decades working as a college secretary in southern Malawi. When her elder brother passed away, she was next in line to lead. She accepted the mandate and returned home, where she was formally installed as Chief Kachindamoto VII of the Chidyaonga line of the Maseko Gomani people, who migrated from present-day Eswatini in the 1800s. She then assumed the role of senior chief, with jurisdiction over more than 900,000 people. What followed was a revolution. Chief Kachindamoto used her position to challenge harmful customs, including sexual initiation rites and early marriage, often at great personal and political risk. When she took office, Malawi had no defined legal framework prohibiting child marriage. Customary law often took precedence in rural areas, allowing girls as young as 12 or 13 to be married off, sometimes after undergoing sexual initiation rites such as kusasa fumbi, an initiation practice whose name translates to "to brush off the dust." It is observed in some parts of rural Malawi and involves older men performing sexual acts on young girls as a form of "cleansing" as they transition into womanhood.

Chief Kachindamoto could not stand by and watch. Using her influence, she made it her mission to intervene. She began by annulling child marriages in her district, not only symbolically, but systematically. Working with village heads, religious leaders, and civil society groups, she identified underage marriages and dissolved them. By 2021, Chief Kachindamoto could not stand by and watch. Using her influence, she made it her mission to intervene. She began by annulling child marriages in her district, not only symbolically, but systematically. Working with village heads, religious leaders, and civil society groups, she identified underage marriages and dissolved them. By 2021, reports from UN Women estimate that she had annulled over 3,500 child marriages. In cases where families resisted and chiefs enabled, she dismissed sub-chiefs who refused to enforce the new standard. Her approach was direct and tough. She travelled across villages, spoke with parents, and insisted that girls return to school. Her work wasn't limited to girls; she also advocated for boys to go back to school. In some instances, she even paid the school fees herself to ensure that girls could stay in class.





Her work gained momentum in 2015 when Malawi passed the Marriage, Divorce and Family Relations Act, which raised the minimum legal age of marriage from 15 to 18. Two years later, a constitutional amendment closed the loophole that had still allowed children to marry with parental consent. Yet, even with these laws in place, enforcement was weak, especially in rural areas where tradition held firm. This is where Chief Kachindamoto's leadership proved decisive: she didn't wait for courts or police to act. Instead, she used her authority as a traditional chief to enforce the law in her communities and protect young girls. Her determination changed the course of lives and presented second chances to both girls and boys. For over two decades, she stood at the meeting point between preserving heritage and facilitating change, refusing to yield ground. Now that that voice has gone silent, one wonders if her work will outlive her. Whether those young Malawian girls will still have the protection she fiercely fought for.

OkayAfrica spoke to Fumukazi Zilanie Kamgundanga Gondwe of the Phoka people in Northern Malawi. Fumukazi translates to "Chief" in Chitumbuka. A young, next-generation female chief, Chief Zilanie, shares her reflections on the passing of Chief Kachindamoto and the legacy she leaves behind. "When a great tree like Inkosi Theresa Kachindamoto falls, the forest feels the emptiness. Her absence leaves a deep wound, but the roots she planted are alive in the soil of Malawi. She showed us that tradition is not a cage; it is a living tool, meant to protect dignity and safeguard the vulnerable," she tells OkayAfrica. "By standing boldly against child marriage, she shifted our cultural ground and reminded us that harmful practices are distortions of tradition, not its essence." Chief Zilanie is not much older than Chief Kachindamoto was when she became chief, and although their headquarters are miles apart, girls in their villages face the same struggles. She is part of the generation of chiefs that needs to carry on the work pioneered by Chief Kachindamoto. "Her legacy must be carried forward in three places: in policy, in community, and the hearts of our children. Laws must not only exist on paper but be enforced with courage," she says.

Chief Zilanie also reflects on the challenges ahead. "Yet we must be honest that progress is never permanent if it is not nurtured. Chiefs today face the enormous pressure of balancing the expectations of customs with the urgent need to protect children. Many fear being accused of betraying culture, while poverty still tempts families to sacrifice girls' futures for survival. These are the weeds that return season after season. That is why her work cannot rest with her memory alone."