Willis Chimano Moves Past His Sauti Sol Roots with One-Man Show ‘Heavy Is the Crown’

Just before he hit the stage at the Adelaide Fringe Festival this past March, Willis Chimano wasn't sure he could get through the debut performance of his one-man show.

"I was physically shaking. I had forgotten my script. I was like, 'Oh my God!' I was really freaking out," he told OkayAfrica in an interview. It may seem surprising that he felt so nervous, given his long career as a founding member of Sauti So l , the Kenyan band that helped redefine pop music in East Africa. Over 17 years, Sauti Sol became one of Africa's most celebrated acts. Known for their rich harmonies, genre-blending sound, and standout fashion, the group built a strong following and earned major awards across the continent and beyond. It is not hyperbole to say that Chimano is an icon. But when the group announced an indefinite hiatus in 2023, Chimano generally chose to step away from the public eye. The time off became a period of deep reflection, marked by therapy, silence, and self-work. "I have been resting, restoring, replenishing, and taking some time out for myself and to figure out how to work this new chapter of my life," he says. "I didn't want to go back immediately into the rat race of what it all was. I just wanted to take a step back, because the band [had] been together since high school."

His one-man show, Heavy is the Crown, is the first time that many fans are seeing Chimano onstage alone. But for him, standing solo on stage was unfamiliar and deeply personal, primarily because of what he had to say. With the show's debut in Adelaide, it was the first time he spoke about his life coming of age as part of one of the continent's biggest bands, while also reflecting on his personal experiences as a gay man in Africa. By the time he came off stage in Adelaide, he felt immense relief. "I think I even cried on stage. It was such a healing moment," he explains. "It was the first time, so it was still very fresh. But I just needed to do it. I just needed to throw myself into the deep end." The show blends storytelling with songs from his debut solo EP of the same name, reflecting on the emotional weight he carried throughout his career as a queer man in a group that projected heteronormativity, and on the personal growth that followed the band's pause.

In 'Heavy is the Crown,' Chimano tells his life story as a queer East African artist through music, storytelling, and unfiltered honesty Photo by Willis Chimano

That honesty involves revisiting the most formative and painful parts of his life. Onstage, he speaks openly about his time in Sauti Sol, the pressure to conform, and how he's learning to embrace all parts of himself. Chimano now openly embraces his queer identity and is learning how to navigate it as one of the most visibly queer public figures in a country where the LGBTQIA+ community is generally tolerated, but not always accepted. That visibility has come at a cost. When his sexuality became public, Chimano was met with intense scrutiny. He recalled people saying they could no longer listen to Sauti Sol's music and admitted to initially confronting critics in the comments. Over time, he worked through the anger, choosing instead to focus on healing and embracing unconditional love. Though he doesn't dwell on the experience, he acknowledges that working through it helped him get to where he is today. "Having unconditional love, even for those who don't wish good things to you… that frees you," he says. "That frees so much from you."

but the time away from the spotlight also became an exploration of his creativity beyond music. He discovered a growing passion for theater and public speaking, both of which now form the backbone of his live show. And later this year, he will release a memoir titled "Heavy is the Crown: Part Memory, Part Manifesto and All Heart," that expands on many of the show's themes. He has released a few tracks, but the time away from the spotlight also became an exploration of his creativity beyond music. He discovered a growing passion for theater and public speaking, both of which now form the backbone of his live show. And later this year, he will release a memoir titled "Heavy is the Crown: Part Memory, Part Manifesto and All Heart," that expands on many of the show's themes.