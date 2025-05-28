What It’s Like To … Be An International Model From Nigeria

Growing up, two things were always certain for Ama Okolo. Study and work in a science-related field and become a model. And for the longest time, the latter held greater urgency.

As a child living in Delta State in the South-South region of Nigeria, where she says many didn’t consider modeling a viable career path, the 21-year-old looked up to her older sister, who was also a model. Another role model was South Sudanese Australian supermodel Adut Akech. But Nigeria isn’t the easiest place to build a modeling career. In many ways, the Nigerian modeling industry is still finding its footing. While it has facilitated the rise of modeling agencies that have gone on to discover internationally recognized models, such as Mayowa Nicholas, it is still plagued by a range of infrastructural issues and worryingly limited opportunities. For most models in Nigeria, the few fashion week runways and sparse ad campaigns they appear in are the primary means of earning a living. The fees for those are also modest and hardly sufficient to live on. Amidst this, the industry suffers from issues of regulation, union protections, and a code of ethics. Reports of harassment, overworking, and exploitation abound within the industry, forcing many to look outward towards established modeling industries. A report detailing the untold stories of models in Nigeria noted, “As Nigeria’s modeling industry gains international recognition, its deep-seated issues become increasingly apparent. Unlike its more established global counterparts, the Nigerian modeling sector lacks a robust regulatory framework for professionalism and protection against exploitation.” With such turbulence and financial instability, more Nigerian models like Okolo are finding better opportunities and stable career paths in fashion capitals like London, Milan, and Paris, where fashion events occur almost around the clock and opportunities abound. However, the global fashion scene is highly competitive and can prove complex for international models to navigate. Even though she formally began her journey into the global modeling scene last year, Okolo has managed to situate herself at a great vantage point, walking for and appearing in campaigns for major brands such as Prada, Amiri, Moncler, Vivienne Westwood, Schiaparelli, Valentino, and others.

“Since arriving on the international fashion scene, I’ve learned how competitive it is, but I’ve also come to understand that it’s nothing personal when you don’t get picked for a show or a campaign.” Photo by Inline Management

It’s an incredible rise that wasn’t always pleasant. Below, Okolo speaks with OkayAfrica about her modeling journey in Nigeria, her move to Milan, the best aspects of pursuing an international modeling career as a Nigerian-born model, and what it takes to maintain a successful modeling career internationally. This interview has been edited for length and clarity. I was first scouted in 2017 by a scout who found me on the street while I was on my way to buy petrol. He took some digital photos of me, as well as my number, but I didn’t hear back from him until 2020. I signed on with his agency, where I developed, and then went on to another agency, where I booked some gigs. In 2024, I moved to Inline Modeling Management, where I am currently signed. One of the pivotal changes Inline made was cutting my hair, which opened up my options when I began entering the international modeling scene. That same year, I had my first international fashion debut with Prada. Although it was nerve-racking walking the show, it was also amazing. I enjoy being on the runway. Even though you're seeing a very expressionless face, I usually have a lot running through my mind while I'm walking. It makes me feel fulfilled and happy. Since arriving on the international fashion scene, I’ve learned how competitive it is. Still, I’ve also come to understand that it’s nothing personal when you’re not selected for a show or a campaign. Being selected is often a huge advantage, as it means the client will likely want to work with you in the future. And just because you weren’t picked this time doesn’t mean you won’t have the chance to work with them in the future.

Despite only making her international debut last year, Ama Okolo has walked for some of the biggest fashion brands in the world. Photo by Inline Management

My modeling experience back in Nigeria is different from what it’s like here. Although it wasn’t really crazy in Nigeria, there were some stressful times. I lived in Delta State and would have to travel eight hours to Lagos to work and then travel back after work. Also, the amount of people and work that goes into every fashion season, every shoot, and every show here is incredible. There are so many people behind the scenes than I thought was even possible. There are many processes that the models are unaware of because we're only present at the end of it or halfway through the process. However, in Nigeria, one person can often handle multiple tasks, which is understandable, given the industry's growth. The makeup person could be doing nails and hair, but here, everything is specialized. Understanding the work that goes into these shows has motivated me to do better because if I make a mistake, it could impact plans that have taken months to perfect. Adjusting to life outside Nigeria wasn’t initially difficult, thankfully. There were some challenging moments, like rushing to castings and figuring out how to move around. When I first arrived in Milan, we lodged at a hotel, and everything was easy. But Paris was crazy. It was very stressful juggling castings and facing rejections. So far, my favorite memory from those first few months would be my first walk. Nothing beats the feeling of walking on the international runway. In one word, it is fulfilling. It’s that sense you get when you step into a place you know you were always meant to be. Another experience that comes very close is when I walked the Moncler show in the south of France. That was when I saw snow for the first time. Although being an international model is an admirable career, it is not always rosy. There are moments when nothing happens, and you start to doubt yourself. There are times when I get a lot of amazing options but no confirmations. And it makes me question if I am on the right career path, if it’s all worth it. It’s in these moments that I rely on my family. My mum calls me regularly during these periods to encourage me and remind me of how far I’ve come in such a short period. A typical day for me during fashion week begins with attending castings. Sometimes, it takes up the whole day. There’s a lot of running around. Some casting locations are in the north of Paris, while others are in the south, with only an hour's interval. Sometimes we forget to eat. After all the running around, we go home, rest for the day, and get back at it again the next day. The quickest casting I’ve ever attended was at Chanel, which took only five minutes. I went in, walked, took pictures, and that was it, which is usually how it goes. However, the longest casting I’ve attended was for YSL. There was a long line. After the first casting, we had to go to another building to take the pictures and then return later that day or the next to repeat the process with the girls who had been shortlisted. I’m currently in one of those moments when nothing happens, but I'm starting my fashion week prep in a couple of days. That usually consists of physical exercises, as well as mental exercises and meditation, to prepare my mind and body for what’s to come.

“There is often a misconception that because you’ve walked a few shows, things are easy. But it’s not.” Photo by Inline Management