Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic.

Zindzi Mandela attending the premiere of "Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom" at ArcLight Cinemas Cinerama Dome on November 11, 2013 in Hollywood, California.

South African Anti-Apartheid Activist Zindziswa Mandela Has Died

Zindziswa Mandela, the South African Ambassador to Denmark and daughter of the late anti-Apartheid veterans, Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, has passed away.