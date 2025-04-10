Tanzania’s Abigail Chams Is on the Brink of Superstardom

Abigail Chams was always destined for stardom. At 21, the Tanzanian singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist is already carving a space as one of East Africa's future stars. But one moment five years ago hinted at how far she could go: the day Beyoncé reposted Chams' "Brown Skin Girl" cover on Instagram.

"I don't even know how to describe how I was feeling because she's my number one inspiration," Chams tells OkayAfrica. "It gave me a boost of confidence. It reaffirmed my belief that dreams do come true. No matter where you come from, hard work and dedication really pay off." Since then, Chams has stayed firmly on course. Today, she is not just a promising artist. She is a star in the making, with music beginning to reach beyond Tanzania. And while her sound travels, her sense of identity is proudly Tanzanian. "Definitely born and raised in 255," she says, referencing Tanzania's country code.

That pride is evident in her latest single, "Me Too," a collaboration with fellow Tanzanian megastar That pride is evident in her latest single, "Me Too," a collaboration with fellow Tanzanian megastar Harmonize . The track has reached nearly six million views on YouTube in just one month. "I think I can say it is my biggest song to date," she says. "It's not just doing well in East Africa, but I'm seeing the song cross borders."

"Me Too" marks the second time Chams and Harmonize have worked together, following "Closer," released two years ago. Their musical chemistry is undeniable, and in some corners of the internet, there's speculation that the connection may go beyond the studio. The new song has only intensified dating rumors. "Me Too" is about two people in love, embracing their connection despite a significant age gap. Harmonize is a decade older than Chams. We don't speak about the rumors, but Chams says the song came together quickly. "We finished writing and recording it in under an hour. It just flowed." She adds: "I wrote the song from my heart," she says. "It's very personal… and I think people relate to how deep the lyrics are." That emotional depth, paired with her technical skill, truly sets Chams apart. She's classically trained in piano, violin, and guitar and has been immersed in music since childhood. Her grasp of music theory and command over multiple instruments and languages make her a rare kind of artist: one with both creative instinct and technical fluency.

Photo by Abigail Chams

"[Abigail] has a remarkable ability to learn and understand the intricacies of music in a special way," says Christine "Seven" Mosha, who leads marketing and artist development for Sony Music East Africa. "Her proficiency in playing several instruments showcases her versatility as a musician, allowing her to create rich and diverse sounds. Additionally, her ability to speak multiple languages broadens her artistic reach and enables her to connect with a wider audience on a deeper level." Her early involvement in church shaped Chams' music. She led worship by age 10; naturally, her first songs were gospel-influenced. "That's what I knew," she explains. She released her first official single, "Tucheze" ("Let's Dance"), when she was 18. As she matured, so did her message and name, changing it from Abby Chams to Abigail Chams. "Now I write about love, heartbreak, dancing with friends," she says. For those who wonder why she no longer leans into gospel, her answer is clear: "The content changed because I changed."

Even as she experiments with genre and sound, she never drifts from her roots. "Tanzania is very influenced by Arabic culture," she says. "So I incorporate those sounds into my music." The result is an intentional fusion that blends global trends with Tanzanian elements, blending Kiswahili and English in her music. Her biggest hit to date is "Nani?" ("Who") with Tanzanian artist Marioo. Released two years ago, the song samples a popular children's folk song and playground game known throughout East Africa. It became an instant success, resonating widely for its nostalgic appeal and contemporary sound. "Music is a universal language," she says. "Even if I'm singing in 100 percent Swahili… It's about the vibe and energy. I want to show other young East Africans that we can be global superstars." Sony Music recognized that power early, with their East Africa division signing Abigail when she was 18 in 2022. Sony Music's Mosha says it was "an easy decision for us. She truly embodies the X factor that we look for in an artist. The X factor is more than just raw talent; it encompasses a unique blend of charisma, authenticity, and emotional connection that captivates audiences."

Mosha also points to an "unwavering work ethic" and a "relentless drive" to evolve, no matter how gifted she already is. Chams admits she is meticulous. She is deeply involved in every part of her brand, from styling to music production. "I write all my songs," she says. "Music is how I express myself—whether I'm anxious, stressed, or just really happy." That connection between creativity and emotion has shaped her music and sense of purpose. Fame, especially early, can be a hard pill to manage. Rooted in her own experiences with anxiety, mental health advocacy has become a core part of Chams' mission. She is pushing for change in Tanzania, where such conversations are rare. "People don't talk about it, but suicide is the fourth leading cause of death among young people," she says. "I wanted to create a platform to show people they're not alone."