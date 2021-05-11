South Africa's Loyiso Mkize Reveals Momentous DC Comics Debut
South African visual artist Loyiso Mkize has pencilled an episode for DC Comics' 'Batman: Urban Legends #4'.
South African storyteller and visual artist Loyiso Mkize has revealed his exciting new debut for DC Comics. The Eastern Cape-born creative pencilled the penultimate chapter for DC Comics' Batman: Urban Legends #4 featuring the fictional characters Luke Fox and The Riddler. Part of the DC Universe of superheroes including Wonder Woman, Superman and the Justice League, and rivalled only by the Marvel Universe, landing this opportunity is a major win not only for Mkize, but African comic book artists looking to showcase their talent internationally.
READ: Ethiopia's First Female Superhero Comic 'Hawi' Nominated for 'Best Graphic Novel'
Mkize recently shared the news via Instagram.
Written by American creator and actor, Camrus Johnson, the episode is described as the ultimate tussle between Grifter, Lucius Fox, HALO, Batman and Red Hood as well as Tim Drake who "has returned to the streets of Gotham City and is seeking a new purpose, but what he finds is a string of young adult kidnappings committed by someone known only as "The Chaos Monster"".
Mkize is a prolific visual artist who is also behind the teen superhero comic book series,Kwezi, alongside Afro-futurism writer and author of Intruders, Mohale Mashigo. The comic follows a narcissistic teenage boy named Kwezi as he discovers his superhuman abilities and strengths in the bustling city of Johannesburg. Speaking in an interview with Design Indaba back in 2015, Mkize described the comic book scene in South Africa as "still at [the] crawling stage." While that reality may still hold true almost six years later, his international debut for one of the biggest comic book industries that exists certainly goes a long way in turning the attitudes around the art form in South Africa.
DC Comics' Batman: Urban Legends #4 is currently available for pre-order and will go on sale in the US on June, 8.
