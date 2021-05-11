literature
News Brief
Rufaro Samanga
May. 11, 2021 05:00AM EST
Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

BURBANK, CA - NOVEMBER 27: General views of the Batman bronze statue on the AMC Walkway in Downtown Burbank, home of Warner Bros studios on November 27, 2020 in Burbank, California.

South Africa's Loyiso Mkize Reveals Momentous DC Comics Debut

South African visual artist Loyiso Mkize has pencilled an episode for DC Comics' 'Batman: Urban Legends #4'.

South African storyteller and visual artist Loyiso Mkize has revealed his exciting new debut for DC Comics. The Eastern Cape-born creative pencilled the penultimate chapter for DC Comics' Batman: Urban Legends #4 featuring the fictional characters Luke Fox and The Riddler. Part of the DC Universe of superheroes including Wonder Woman, Superman and the Justice League, and rivalled only by the Marvel Universe, landing this opportunity is a major win not only for Mkize, but African comic book artists looking to showcase their talent internationally.

READ: Ethiopia's First Female Superhero Comic 'Hawi' Nominated for 'Best Graphic Novel'

Mkize recently shared the news via Instagram.

Written by American creator and actor, Camrus Johnson, the episode is described as the ultimate tussle between Grifter, Lucius Fox, HALO, Batman and Red Hood as well as Tim Drake who "has returned to the streets of Gotham City and is seeking a new purpose, but what he finds is a string of young adult kidnappings committed by someone known only as "The Chaos Monster"".

Mkize is a prolific visual artist who is also behind the teen superhero comic book series,Kwezi, alongside Afro-futurism writer and author of Intruders, Mohale Mashigo. The comic follows a narcissistic teenage boy named Kwezi as he discovers his superhuman abilities and strengths in the bustling city of Johannesburg. Speaking in an interview with Design Indaba back in 2015, Mkize described the comic book scene in South Africa as "still at [the] crawling stage." While that reality may still hold true almost six years later, his international debut for one of the biggest comic book industries that exists certainly goes a long way in turning the attitudes around the art form in South Africa.

DC Comics' Batman: Urban Legends #4 is currently available for pre-order and will go on sale in the US on June, 8.

From Your Site Articles
comic books south africa culture loyiso mkize literature
Interview
Supplied

South African Filmmaker Carmen Sangion Unpacks Her Short Film 'Uncertainty'

Uncertainty, a film about a couple's emotional battles during lockdown, forms part of the global nine-chapter anthology project titled One(Nine).

During the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, nine filmmakers isolating in various parts of the world came together for a collective experiment. The global team of female filmmakers worked on short films which formed part of the anthology One(Nine), a nine-chapter project of perspectives and experiences — real, unreal, fiction, non-fiction and everything in between.

The team included Canada's Ingrid Veninger, Mina Shum, Isa Benn and Slater Jewell-Kemker, as well as Dorothee Wenner (Germany), Shengze Zhu (China/USA), Carmen Sangion (South Africa) and Lydia Zimmermann (Spain). One(Nine) premiered digitally at Canada's Female Eye Film Festival that ran from March 12to 29.

For this piece, South Africa's Carmen Sangion dissects Uncertainty, a film which interrogates Black men's vulnerability and mental health struggles through the lens of one couple's relationship battles during lockdown.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

ASAP Shembe’s Remix Edition of His Debut Album ‘Amarekere’ is Essential Listening

ASAP Shembe teams up with producers Daev Martian, KaeB, Buli, Ty Dilla and more for a remix edition of his debut album 'Amarekere'.