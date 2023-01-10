Burna Boy, Wizkid, and More Bring Afro Nation To Sunny Miami
The globe's biggest Afrobeats festival continues to expand -- and now it's Miami's turn to turn up!
Get your calendars ready folks -- summer 2023 is starting to look promising! And the organizers at Afro Nation, the world's largest Afrobeats music festival, are paving the way as they announce that they're heading to North America for the first time this year, landing in sunny Miami, Florida. Fans of Africa's sound will get to experience the likes of headliners Burna Boy and Wizkid, and so many more this May 27 and 28th.
Afro Nation has dominated festival stages across Africa, Europe, the Caribbean, and more -- now, they're giving American audiences the opportunity to marvel at the spectacle of African camaraderie and jubilation. The festival is known for its ability to seamlessly blend genres from across the globe and promises a weekend filled with Afrobeats, dancehall, amapiano, and hip-hop to keep you in high spirits and grooving. The lineup alone should be enough to pique your interest as it boasts the likes of Nigeria crooners Rema, Ckay, BNXN, Ghanaian star Black Sherif, and dancehall legend Beenie Man. South Africa and their bundle of joy amapiano will be faithfully represented by global stars Major League DJz and female powerhouse DJ Uncle Waffles. And that's said to not be all folks, Afro Nation Miami says to stay tuned for more artists being added to the lineup in the coming months.
Nigerian superstar Asake gets another go at the Afro Nation stage, as the abrupt ending of December's Afro Nation Ghana saw the star abandon the stage as concertgoers got a bit out of hand, and security shut it all down. A rather bumpy start after the festival's three-year hiatus, the Miami installment is prophesied to be a goodie.
The inaugural state-side celebration will be hosted at Miami's LoanDepot Park. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 13th at 1 pm EST, and are available at USA.AfroNation.com. RegisterHERE to gain access to a special Afro-Nation presale!
