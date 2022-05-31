The 7 Best Nigerian Songs of the Month (May)

Featuring Burna Boy, Crayon, Ayra Starr, Omah Lay, LADIPOE, Rema, Adekunle Gold, L.A.X and more.
Here are the best songs and music videos to come out of the thriving Nigerian music scene in April.
Mavins, Crayon, Ayra Starr, LADIPOE, Magixx & Boy Spyce 'Overloading (Overdose)'
Mavin Records gathers the whole gang as they release this addictive crew single, "Overdose," the first taste off their upcoming 10th year anniversary celebration. Produced by the label boss himself Don Jazzy, the song shines light on the individual talents of the label artists—featuring Crayon, Ayra Starr, Ladipoe, Magixx and Boy Spyce dropping their own verses—while also showing collective team effort to bring the project to life.
Burna Boy 'Last Last'
Nigerian singer-songwriter Burna Boy has done it again, folks. The African Giant made his directorial debut this week with the release of his new single, 'Last Last', off of his highly anticipated sixth studio album, Love Damini. The single, a sample of American R&B singer Toni Braxton's hit single 'He Wasn't Man Enough For Me', is but a taste of what the Afro-fusion heavyweight has in store for fans this summer.
Omah Lay 'Woman'
Omah Lay, who we saw collaborate with Justin Bieber earlier this year, shares the new single and music video for "Woman." The song follows the Nigerian star singing about how everything he does is for his woman. It's a bouncy, dance floor-ready affair paired with some sleek new visuals.
L.A.X 'Waist Drop'
Nigerian star L.A.X dropped his new single “Waist Drop'' last week, just in time for the summer. He's now also shared the music video for the track, directed by Adam KG. In it, L.A.X dances and rides around the streets of California in a Mustang convertible with plenty of good company.
LADIPOE 'Afro Jigga' feat. Rema
Mavin Records label mates Ladipoe and Rema connect for the head-nodder "Afro Jigga." Re-uniting with directors Kewa One and Seun Opabisi the visual captures the fiery energy of the track.
Adekunle Gold, Ty Dolla $ign 'One Woman'
Nigerian star Adekunle Gold come through with the music video for "One Woman," one of the highlights off his latest album Catch Me If You Can, featuring Ty Dolla $ign. The new visual was directed by the Ghanaian photographer and visual artist Mike Amofah and shot at the Flamingo Estate in LA and features a cameo from top model Madisin Rian.
Nissi 'Gravity' feat. Major League
Nissi connects with Major League for the amapiano-tinged new single "Gravity." “Gravity was a very natural song for me.” Nissi explains. “From the first batch of beats Major League Djz sent to me, it was the one that stuck out because the instrumental resonated with a fantasy in my head of just being in a space with that one person who brings you the right energy that always gets you out of any low mood... I want this record to lift the spirits of anyone who hears it regardless of what you are doing at the time it comes on.”
