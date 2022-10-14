The 9 Songs You Need to Hear This Week

Featuring Blaqbonez, Fally Ipupa, Black Sherif, Joeboy, Johnny Drille and many more.
Every week, we highlight the top releases through our best music of the week column, Songs You Need to Hear. Here's our round-up of the best tracks and music videos that came across our desks.
If you like these music lists, you can also check out our Best Songs of the Month columns following Nigerian, Ghanaian, East African and South African music.
Blaqbonez "Back In Uni"
Nigeria's Blaqbonez had social media buzzing with his highly-entertaining, self-directed music video for "Back in Uni," his latest single JAE5-produced single. In this new visual, Blaqbonez cosplays as several Nigerian music stars— Wizkid, Bnxn, Asake Ruger and, even, Ayra Starr—delivering one of the funnest music videos of the year so far.
Black Sherif "45"
Ghana's Black Sherif dropped his long-awaited debut album The Villain I Never Was last week. He now shares the new music video for album standout "45," a mid-tempo track also produced by JAE5. The music video, directed by TG Omori, shows Blacko as the ‘villain’ character who breaks out of prison.
Fally Ipupa "Se Yo"
Congolese superstar Fally Ipupashares his new single and music video for "Se Yo," the second in a three-part series of videos that started out with "Science-Fiction." For more from the Congolese legend, check out last year's OkayAfrica interview with Fally Ipupa in which he opens up about his vast influences and future plans.
Johnny Drille "How Are You [My Friend]"
Mavin Records' Johnny Drille returns with the uplifting single, "How Are You (My Friend)." The pop song tackles the common theme of how the stresses of adulthood can cause us to lose touch with our closest friends. The catchy tune was produced and features backing vocals from Don Jazzy.
Joeboy "Likkle Riddim"
Joeboy dropped the music video for his latest single "Likkle Riddim," a record off of his upcoming sophomore album. The video is an exciting, adrenaline-fueled visual that one would expect from a song that marries both afrobeats and dancehall. The record itself is an undeniable culture fusion that merges West African sounds with the sharp melody of Caribbean rhythm.
STANY x Rema x Offset "Only You"
French producer and DJ Stany shares his debut single "Only You," which features the star power of Nigeria's Rema and Migos' Offset. The track is a palm-tree ready concoction built on Cali synths and rhythmic guitars. Stany has some big name credentials, he's had credits on songs from the likes of Justin Bieber, Tyga, Selena Gomez and recently got a cosign from DJ Khaled.
SPINALL "TOP MAMA" feat. Reekado Banks, Phyno & Ntosh Gazi
The renownedDJ SPINALL is back with an up-tempo, electric anthem in the form of "TOP MAMA" featuring Reekado Banks, rapper Phyno, and Amapiano singer Ntosh Gazi. The song gives fans a hint of what to sonically expect from SPINALL's upcoming full-length album.
BNXN "In My Mind"
Nigeria's BNXNdropped the video for his song "In My Mind." The track is an offering from Bad Since '97, a project that he released earlier this year. The video itself is aesthetically-pleasing, with smooth, yet simple visual transitions, and an ambiance that is reminiscent of spring season.
