The 7 Song You Need to Hear This Week

Featuring Maleek Berry, Wizkid x Ayra Starr, Sarkodie x Oxlade, Mavins, Yaw Tog and Yinka.
Every Friday, we highlight the top releases through our best music of the week column, Songs You Need to Hear. Here's our round-up of the best tracks and music videos that came across our desks.
If you like these music lists, you can also check out our Best Songs of the Month columns following Nigerian, Ghanaian, East African and South African music.
Wizkid "2 Sugar" feat. Ayra Starr
Big Wiz is back with his highly-anticipated brand new album, More Love, Less Ego, which you can listen to in full here. The 13-song album includes collaborations with the likes of Skillibeng, Shenseea, Skepta, Naira Marley and Don Toliver. While we'd already heard the amapiano-tinged lead single "Bad To Me," which is a clear highlight, our other pick right now is the sleek "2 Sugar" featuring Ayra Starr. Press play on this jam above and welcome the weekend.
Sarkodie "She Bad" feat. Oxlade
It's been a big week for new releases, as Ghanaian hip-hop star Sarkodiealso dropped his new 10-track studio album, JAMZ. Some of the artists included in the project are Black Sherif, Cina Soul, Lojay, Joeboy, BNXN, Kranium, and King Promise. Our pick of the bunch right now is the pop-leaning, synth-carried "She Bad" featuring Nigeria's Oxlade.
Tiwa Savage x Asake "Loaded"
Nigerian star Tiwa Savage teamed up with Asake for her new record "Loaded," a song that carries heavy notes of amapiano. The iconic pop singer addresses the scandal of her sex tape in the song, which was leaked late last year, triggering bouts of reactions. The accompanying TG Omori-directed music video is vibrant and edgy, with vast displays of high-end urban fashion and charisma.
Maleek Berry "My Way"
Maleek Berry is back after a two-year hiatus and he's serving up a top quality joint as usual. "My Way" continues the South London/Nigerian artist's smooth "Afro-RnB" style for a head-bopping track that interpolates parts of Jennifer Lopez' "If You Had My Love." Listen above.
Yaw Tog "Aso)den"
Ghanaian drill (known in Ghana Asakaa) continues to pop and one of its leaders, Yaw Tog, shared a brand new single and music video called "Aso)den." Following the UK leg of his recent tour, the young rapper filmed this new video for "Aso)den" across several London locations.
Mavin All Stars "Won Da Mo"
Mavin Records' stars are set collaborate on a joint album to mark the label's 10th anniversary. Ahead of the album, the label mates—which include Nigerian music heavyweights like Rema, Crayon, Boy Spyce, Bayanni, Ladipoe, Ayra Starr, and Johnny Drille—have collaborated on a new song called "Won Da Mo." It's an up-tempo record with backed by an energetic rhythm that weaves together the different sonic emblems of each artist.
Yinka "Two Weeks"
US-based, Nigerian-born singerYinkashares her new single "Two Weeks," a lush and warm R&B track about falling deeply for someone built on deep bass synths and a delicate piano melody. The track comes alongside a new lyric video, directed by Dave Rowe, that matches the intimacy of the song. Get into Yinka's self-described “Alternative Lover Girl Pop" above.
