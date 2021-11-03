Angélique Kidjo Is Playing NYC's Famed Carnegie Hall
Catch the Beninese icon live this week alongside Josh Groban, Andra Day, Cyndi Lauper, Philip Glass, EARTHGANG, and Ibrahim Maalouf.
Angélique Kidjo is returning to Carnegie Hall for a star-packed night this week on Friday, November 5.
She will be performing a brand-new program that draws from her latest album, Mother Nature. "We, African countries, are going to pay the bigger price of this climate change that we're facing," she told OkayAfrica in an interview earlier this year, "and we are not even the ones polluting the most."
Kidjo will be joined by an impressive roster of special guests that includes Josh Groban, Andra Day, Cyndi Lauper, Philip Glass, EARTHGANG, and Ibrahim Maalouf.
"In characteristically uplifting fashion, Kidjo explores the great importance of our connection to each other and to the natural world in this one-of-a-kind performance that serves as a rallying cry for our city and our planet," the Carnegie Hall program reads. "Through a diverse blend of West African music, American R&B, jazz, and funk, Kidjo asks us to honor Mother Nature and pays timely tribute to the resilient New Yorkers who make our city thrive."
Head to OkayAfrica's Instagram page as we're giving away a pair of tickets to the show
Purchase tickets here
- Angelique Kidjo Writes a Love Letter to 'Mother Nature' ›
- Angelique Kidjo Wins 'Best World Music Grammy, Dedicated Award ... ›
- Angélique Kidjo Premieres Her Philip Glass Collaboration 'Ifé' With ... ›
- Angelique Kidjo — OKAYAFRICA's 100 WOMEN ›
- Angélique Kidjo Explores the Afrobeat Roots of Celia Cruz ... ›
- Beninese Icon Angélique Kidjo Wins Third Career Grammy Award ... ›
- Angélique Kidjo Received An Honorary Doctor Of Music Degree ... ›
- 'Take Africa Out of It and There's No Music for Y'all,' Angelique Kidjo ... ›
- The 5 Songs That Shaped Angélique Kidjo - OkayAfrica ›
- Here Are All the Samples In Burna Boy's 'African Giant' - OkayAfrica ›