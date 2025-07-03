Angélique Kidjo Set to Become First African Musician to Receive a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Global music icon Angélique Kidjo has been selected to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, making her the first African musician to be honored in this way. The Beninese singer, known for her powerful voice and commitment to social justice, was named as part of the Walk of Fame Class of 2026 under the ‘Recording’ category.

The announcement was made in Los Angeles by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. The organization, which oversees the Walk of Fame, confirmed that Kidjo joins a list of 2026 honorees that includes Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Miley Cyrus, and Intocable. Kidjo’s selection marks a major moment in music history. While artists from Africa have long shaped global culture, few have been acknowledged by institutions like the Walk of Fame. This inclusion, overdue as it may be, once again brings a strong voice from the African continent into focus. "I may be the first African singer to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, but I am certain I won’t be the last," she tells OkayAfrica. "Many will follow, and it fills my heart with joy!" "I may be the first African singer to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, but I am certain I won’t be the last," she tells OkayAfrica. "Many will follow, and it fills my heart with joy!"

Born in Ouidah, Benin, Kidjo began her career in West Africa before moving to France in the 1980s. She rose to fame through a unique blend of Afrobeat, funk, and pop. Her lyrics, sung in Fon, Yoruba, French, and English, explore themes such as identity and liberation.