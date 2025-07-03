Angélique Kidjo Set to Become First African Musician to Receive a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

The Grammy-winning Beninese singer joins the 2026 honorees, making history as the first African artist to be recognized on the iconic Hollywood landmark.

Angelique Kidjo poses in a red outfit and large gold earrings. She wears a wide smile.

With this recognition, the Beninese global star cements her place as a talent for the generation.

Photo by Fabrice Mabillot.

Global music icon Angélique Kidjo has been selected to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, making her the first African musician to be honored in this way. The Beninese singer, known for her powerful voice and commitment to social justice, was named as part of the Walk of Fame Class of 2026 under the ‘Recording’ category.

The announcement was made in Los Angeles by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. The organization, which oversees the Walk of Fame, confirmed that Kidjo joins a list of 2026 honorees that includes Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Miley Cyrus, and Intocable.

Kidjo’s selection marks a major moment in music history. While artists from Africa have long shaped global culture, few have been acknowledged by institutions like the Walk of Fame. This inclusion, overdue as it may be, once again brings a strong voice from the African continent into focus.

"I may be the first African singer to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, but I am certain I won’t be the last," she tells OkayAfrica. "Many will follow, and it fills my heart with joy!"


Born in Ouidah, Benin, Kidjo began her career in West Africa before moving to France in the 1980s. She rose to fame through a unique blend of Afrobeat, funk, and pop. Her lyrics, sung in Fon, Yoruba, French, and English, explore themes such as identity and liberation.

She has released more than a dozen albums over the course of her career. Her projects have included reinterpretations of classic works, such as her reimagining of the Talking Heads’ Remain in Light, and tributes to women and African heritage on albums like Eve and Mother Nature. She has performed at major venues including Carnegie Hall and the Hollywood Bowl, and has collaborated with artists such as Alicia Keys, Burna Boy, Philip Glass, and Carlos Santana.


Beyond music, Kidjo is known for her humanitarian work. She is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and the founder of the Batonga Foundation, which supports the education of girls across Africa. Her advocacy for women’s rights and cultural equity has earned her awards from the United Nations, Amnesty International, and the World Economic Forum.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame, which began in 1960, features over 2,700 stars along Hollywood Boulevard. Receiving a star is considered one of the highest honors in American popular culture. The Walk celebrates contributions to entertainment in categories such as film, television, radio, live theatre, and recordings.

With this recognition, Kidjo takes her place among the most celebrated performers of our time.

OkayAfrica is the premiere digital platform bringing the worlds of African music, art, culture, style, sports and politics to a global audience. Founded in 2010 as an extension of Okayplayer, OkayAfrica serves as a cultural bridge to foster deeper understanding of the continent, while also building meaningful connections with its diaspora.

