Rufaro Samanga
Mar. 17, 2021 08:30AM EST
Apple Music Celebrates the Continent With 'Africa to the World'

Apple Music has launched its latest campaign 'Africa to the World' which features content from the continent's biggest stars.

Apple Music has recently launched its latest campaign titled Africa to the World. The campaign, whose striking artwork was carried out by the talented Karabo Poppy, comprises both original and exclusive content featuring some of the biggest music stars and personalities on the continent.

Apple Music's Africa to the World features a number of exciting guest playlists, radio and video interviews. Episodes of DJ Cuppy's Africa Now Radio with Cuppy are a part of the collection with interviews with music heavyweights including Davido, Tiwa Savage, Nasty C, Fireboy DML, Yemi Alade and several others. Additionally, the campaign also comprises radio and video interviews with the likes of Grammy award-winning artists Burna Boy and Wizkid, AKA, Tems, Black Coffee and more.

Music fans will also be happy to know that Apple Music's Song Stories will also be available as part of this campaign. The series explores the creative process behind some of the biggest hits from the likes of Davido, Elaine, Adekunle Gold, Sha Sha and more. As if that weren't enough, Africa to the World also fears guest playlists curated by Angelique Kidjo, Sauti Sol, Sho Madjozi, Master KG and so many more.

Apple music is no stranger to bringing the African heat in its ever expanding mission to grow its market here. Since expanding into an additional 25 African countries last year, the streaming giant has since released the Africa Month, Oshe Naija, Stream Local, Up Next and monthly New Artist Spotlight campaigns.

Image supplied by the artist.

Listen to Toumani Diabaté's Neo-Classical Song 'Mamadou Kanda Keita'

The new single blends Diabaté's traditional Malian kora music with the classic sounds of the London Symphony Orchestra.

The legendary Malian composer Toumani Diabaté has released a new single "Mamadou Kanda Keita" with the London Symphony Orchestra. The song comes off his collaborative upcoming album Kôrôlén which is anticipated to drop this April. "Mamadou Kanda Keita" mixes Diabaté's traditional Malian kora music with the classic sounds of the London Symphony Orchestra. The song calls for a gentle ear to listen to it and unveils the forgotten common grounds for Africa's ancestral sounds.

Keep reading... Show less

