Apple Music Celebrates the Continent With 'Africa to the World'
Apple Music has launched its latest campaign 'Africa to the World' which features content from the continent's biggest stars.
READ: Manana Named Apple Music's New Artist Spotlight for January
Apple Music's Africa to the World features a number of exciting guest playlists, radio and video interviews. Episodes of DJ Cuppy's Africa Now Radio with Cuppy are a part of the collection with interviews with music heavyweights including Davido, Tiwa Savage, Nasty C, Fireboy DML, Yemi Alade and several others. Additionally, the campaign also comprises radio and video interviews with the likes of Grammy award-winning artists Burna Boy and Wizkid, AKA, Tems, Black Coffee and more.
Music fans will also be happy to know that Apple Music's Song Stories will also be available as part of this campaign. The series explores the creative process behind some of the biggest hits from the likes of Davido, Elaine, Adekunle Gold, Sha Sha and more. As if that weren't enough, Africa to the World also fears guest playlists curated by Angelique Kidjo, Sauti Sol, Sho Madjozi, Master KG and so many more.
Apple music is no stranger to bringing the African heat in its ever expanding mission to grow its market here. Since expanding into an additional 25 African countries last year, the streaming giant has since released the Africa Month, Oshe Naija, Stream Local, Up Next and monthly New Artist Spotlight campaigns.
