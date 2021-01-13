south african music
Popular
Nobantu Shabangu
Jan. 13, 2021 03:51AM EST
Still image from Manana's YouTube

Manana on cover of EP 'In the beginning was the end'

Manana Named Apple Music's New Artist Spotlight for January

Apple Music's 'New Artist Spotlight' highlights African R&B artist, Manana, this month following the recent release of his 'In the Beginning was the End' EP.

Young South African R&B artist Manana has recently been spotlighted by Apple Music as an up-and-coming artist to watch this month, reports Music in Africa. The highly acclaimed and monthly "New Artist Spotlight" series by the streaming platform selected Manana following the release of his In the Beginning was the End EP. The project has reportedly been met with critical praise. The 26-year-old artist, whose full name is Ndumiso Manana, shared the news of Apple Music's selection with fans on social media.

Read: Apple Music's New Artist Spotlight Shines on South African Alternative Artist Marcus Harvey

According to Music in Africa, Manana shared his response in an official public statement,

"I'm both excited and humbled by this opportunity," Manana said. "To be chosen for the Apple Music New Artist Spotlight campaign is a huge honour and I can't thank Apple enough. I've been inspired by artists who have featured in this campaign and to become a part of this family is inspiring."

In the Beginning was the End is a seven-track EP that is inspired by Manana's marriage, this according to Hype Magazine. The heart-wrenching songs intertwine modern themes of shame culture and masculinity. "Sunday morning" featuring South Africa's R&B songstress Rowlene recently featured on Apple Music's Top 100 tracks of 2020. "All I seek" is a distilled song with classical leanings which show off Manana's vocal range and lyrical skill.

Manana was born in eSwatini and has grown to prominence on South Africa's music scene. A musical interloper, he has written songs for Ami Faku for "eBhayi", Amanda Black for "Africa" and Sauti Sol for "Feel My Love and Fire". Manana has a jazz background and is part of the band Seba Kaapstad alongside Zoë Modiga.

Listen to In the Beginning was the End on Apple Music:

Listen to In the Beginning was the End on Spotify:

From Your Site Articles
apple music spotlight in the end is my beginning r&b south africa south african music manana
Music
Image courtesy of Ricky Tyler.

Interview: Ricky Tyler Is Def Jam Africa's New Kid On the Block

The 26-year-old singer, rapper, songwriter, is on the cusp of stardom.

Finding artists with pure and unique talents that set them miles apart from their peers is one of the joys of music journalism. Unearthing hidden gems right on the cusp of stardom rekindles our excitement for the future of music.

One of these new gems is 26-year-old singer, rapper, songwriter and Def Jam Africa signee, Bokamoso Kgomotso better known by his stage name Ricky Tyler. The South African artist has been on the rise since his breakout single "Deja Vu," a heartfelt pop song that introduced him to a mainstream audience. He also reached the final stages of Afropunk's Battle of the Bands.

Early last year, Ricky signed to Universal Music Group/Def Jam Africa and released his debut album, Small World. The 14-track project, which features Alpha P, M.I Abaga, Harvey and KLY, went on to be a major success with hit singles like "Thirty Ks" and "Peachnut."

We caught with Ricky Tyler and spoke to him about his musical journey from childhood, signing to Def Jam and his love for Donald Glover.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

Ugandan Military Raids Politician Bobi Wine's Residence

The residence of Ugandan opposition politician, Bobi Wine, has reportedly been raided by the military. This, while he was doing an interview with Hot 96 FM.