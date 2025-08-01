The Best West African Songs Right Now: July 2025 Edition

The best West African music of July wanders through the alt music scene in Ghana, populated by acts like Juma Mufasa and Joeyturks of SuperJazzClub. It also takes a walk through the splashy music scene in Côte d’Ivoire before making a stop in the global-facing, genre-bending sounds of Nigeria.

Below is a list of some of the best West African music emerging from a region aiming for creative prominence.

Amaarae “Girlie-Pop!” (Ghana) As the second single from her highly anticipated album, Black Star, Amaarae released “Girlie-Pop!,” a heavy-hitting club banger complete with the Ghanaian artist’s sinfully arresting lyrics and daring edge. Amaarae is building a fascinating soundscape that blends sonic elements from previous works, such as Fountain Baby and The Angel You Don’t Know. But while she may have been cautious or sly in those records, this new Amaarae is clear-eyed, cunning, and precise about her desires.

Ayra Starr “Hot Body” (Nigeria) Ayra Starr is having a monumental moment in her career. Between signing with Jay-Z’s RocNation, releasing a delectable collaboration with Wizkid, and performing with Coldplay, the Nigerian singer’s release of “Hot Body” is a perfect accomplishment in this new era. A slow, but powerfully devised song filled with feeling, beautiful writing, and a beguiling self-possession, “Hot Body” may not be a new side to Starr, genre-wise, but it is one of her most sleek and ambitious sounds yet. Resting its head between R&B and pop, Starr is making her sound global yet grounded in the sensibilities and inspirations of where she grew up.

Melissa “Catch Me If U Can” (Ghana) Ghanaian singer Melissa takes things up a notch with her latest release, “Catch Me If U Can.” A groovy beat lined with strings that stir the soul and move the feet, “Catch Me If U Can” is Melissa as a playful, teasing prospect aware that all the cards are on the table, but they all belong to her. This track presents itself as the perfect soundtrack for lazy afternoons, but also as a great way to start an epic party.

Amadeus “Ndaanaan” (Senegal) In “Ndaanaan,” Senegalese star Amadeus places the ordinary man and the dignity of hard work at the center of the story. A blend of mbalax and Afropop elements, “Ndaanaan” is a heartfelt song filled with moving lyrics that acknowledge the complexity of making it against all odds. It’s a welcome and sage perspective from a young artist directed at a generation of strivers, seekers, and hustlers who are trying to make it, and the quiet but gruelling effort that is required.

Juma Mufasa “Corner Corner” feat. Yartti and Allan Harvey (Ghana) In this sleek, highlife-leaning track “Corner Corner,” one of the leading faces of alt Ghana music, Juma Mufasa, teams up with Yartti and Allan Harvey. A classic story of desire, passion, and deception, “Corner Corner” sustains a laidback, easygoing groove that peters out with a memorable hook.

Josey “Ne touche pas souer” feat. Nej (Côte d’Ivoire) Ivorian legend Josey teamed up with Nej for an empowering new track with “Ne touche pas souer.” Translated to mean “Don’t touch my sister,” this song is moving yet easy to groove to, a testament to Josey’s ability to make the inspirational danceable.

Esmey “Chocoto” feat. Ayanne (Côte d’Ivoire) Fast-rising Ivorian artist Esmey has the unique ability to switch from hard-edged rapper to songbird in an instant. It’s an artistic muscle that lends her new track “Chocoto,” featuring Ayanne, impeccable range, and complexity. While she’s still staking a claim on the music scene, Esmey is certainly an artist to watch.

Fireboy DML - Dopamine (Nigeria) Fireboy DML’s “Dopamine” is a slow but passionate dance across the senses. Flirty and energetic in its lyrics, but sparse and restrained in its beat, “Dopamine” allows DML’s incredible pen game to shine through and carry the bulk of the song, which pays off effortlessly. With each new release, DML demonstrates a striking attentiveness to the push and pull of desire and want. His writing evokes images of dimly lit clubs filled with the thrill and vulnerability of being young, eager, and full of energy.

DJ Tunez “One Condition” feat. Wizkid and FOLA (Nigeria) “One Condition” by DJ Tunez featuring Wizkid and rising star FOLA catches you off-guard in that it allows itself to be unpredictable and difficult to pin down. The beat swerves around traditional Afropop, featuring horns, percussion, and a gyrating bassline. Wizkid’s voice is playful yet full of pomp. FOLA, who gets a well-deserved nod from Wizkid, brings a pensive energy to this track in a way that immediately justifies itself.