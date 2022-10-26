Tems is the Co-Writer of Rihanna's 'Wakanda Forever' Anthem "Lift Me Up"
The Nigerian singer has a writing credit on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.
Nigerian singer Tems is slated to be included as a writer on the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. On Friday, October 28, Rihanna will make her highly-anticipated return to music with an original soundtrack titled "Lift Me Up," The song will serve as the lead single for the upcoming release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
The song is a tribute to the legacy of Chadwick Boseman, who played King T'Challain the previous installment of the movie but passed away after battling colon cancer. The record, written by Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, and Ryan Coogler, was recorded in five countries.
While discussing the song, Tems said that she wanted to write the song as though she was talking to the people she had lost to death.
"After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I've lost in my life. I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them," said Tems. "Rihanna has been an inspiration to me, so hearing her convey this song is a great honor."
The Nigerian singer has continued to become well-known and following her success at becoming the first Nigerian artist to ever debut at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 list, she has continued to gain momentum as one of Africa's fast-rising stars.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which will have its worldwide premiere on Wednesday, October 26, is perhaps the year's most highly anticipated film. The sequel will show Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from opposing forces in the wake of King T'Challa's death.
Although several original cast members of the movie will remain to carry on the storyline, the franchise will introduce new characters to the story who will also add to the rollout of the overall movie.
The song "Lift Me Up" will be released by Westbury Road label in partnership with Roc Nation, Def Jam Recordings, and Hollywood Records.
