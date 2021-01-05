burna boy
Burna Boy performs on Late Night With Seth Meyers along his band.

Watch Burna Boy Perform 'Way Too Big' On Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Nigerian heavyweight brought his Twice As Tall single to U.S. late night TV.

Burna Boy kicked off his year by putting together a live performance for Late Night With Seth Meyers.

The Nigerian star chose to play his Twice As Tall standout "Way Too Big" on the late night show. The performance featured an array of lights and Burna Boy standing on a draped platform while his band played in a full circle underneath—an energetic and original set-up for a TV performance.

Burna Boy's latest album Twice As Tall is nominated at the 2021 Grammy Awards under the new Best Global Music Album category.

We included Twice As Tall closer "Bank On It" as one of our 20 Best Nigerian Songs of 2020, as well as his collaborations with Wizkid ("Ginger") and Buju ("Lenu" Remix).

Watch Burna Boy's Late Night With Seth Meyers performance below.

