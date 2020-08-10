burna boy
Aug. 10, 2020
Photo: Nicolas Gerardin/Atlantic Records.

Burna Boy.

Burna Boy's New Album 'Twice As Tall' Is Coming This Week

The 15-track album will feature Youssou N'Dour, Stormzy, Sauti Sol, Naughty By Nature and Chris Martin, and was executive produced by Diddy, Bosede Ogulu (Mama Burna), and Burna Boy himself.

Burna Boy has announced that his new album Twice As Tall will be coming out on August 14.

The Nigerian heavyweight's new 15-track album will feature appearances from the likes of Youssou N'Dour, Stormzy, Sauti Sol, Naughty By Nature and Chris Martin. It was executive produced by Diddy, Bosede Ogulu (Mama Burna) and Burna Boy himself.

Twice As Tall was mostly recorded in Lagos during the coronavirus pandemic and is described by the label as "a beautiful mélange of sounds." Producers on the album include s LeriQ, Telz, P2J, Rexxie, Mike Dean, Timbaland, Skread, DJDS and Jae5.

Twice As Tall will follow Burna Boy's highly-acclaimed African Giant album from last year. It will also come accompanied by a comic book to "put the project in perspective abs some insight into the album title and why I chose it," mentions Burna Boy.

The album's Telz-produced lead single "Wonderful" is already making the rounds.

Check out the track list for Burna Boy's Twice As Tall below.

BURNA BOY 'TWICE AS TALL'

    1. Level Up (Twice As Tall) feat. Youssou N'Dour
    2. Alarm Clock
    3. Way Too Big
    4. Bebo
    5. Wonderful
    6. Onyeka (Baby)
    7. Naughty By Nature Ft. Naughty By Nature
    8. Comma
    9. No Fit Vex
    10. 23
    11. Time Flies feat. Sauti Sol
    12. Monsters You Made feat. Chris Martin
    13. Wetin Dey Sup
    14. Real Life feat. Stormzy
    15. Bank On It
