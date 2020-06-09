news
Damola Durosomo
Jun. 09, 2020 11:30AM EST
Burundi's President Pierre Nkurunziza Has Died

The 55-year-old outgoing president died of heart failure on Monday.

Pierre Nkurunziza, the president of Burundi has died of heart failure. His death was confirmed on Tuesday via a Tweet from the Burundian government. He was 55.

The outgoing president reportedly suffered a heart attack at Karusi hospital on Monday. In late May, his wife Denise Bucumi Nkurunziza sought out treatment in Kenya after being infected with the coronavirus, which has led others to believe that President Nkurunziza may have had the disease as well.

Nkurunziza, who came into power of 2005, was accused of suppressing political opponents, censorship and carrying out various human rights violations throughout his extended presidency.

After 15 years under Nkurunziza, Burundians elected a new leader last month, the retired general Evariste Ndayishimiye Nkurunziza was set to finally leave office in August of this year. Burundians headed to the streets in protest, and insisted on holding the election despite the threat of coronavirus.

Photo via Lucid Online PR.

Adekunle Gold Shares the Music Video For ‘Something Different’

It may be called "Something Different" but it's what we all expected: absolute fire.

Nigerian artist Adekunle Gold has just released a music video for his hit single "Something Different."

The song released in May and has been received well by listeners, with it having been the most-streamed track in his home country of Nigeria, as well as reaching #1 on Apple Music's 'Africa Now' playlist.

The track, produced by Blaise Beatz, gives his fans the usual blend of alternative, afropop and jazzy elements. This seems fitting as we wait excitedly for his highly anticipated third album, Afro Pop.

The music video is simple yet bewitching with its use of complementary colours and African garments.

Check it out below.

