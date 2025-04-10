Cynthia Erivo Announces New Album, Drops New Single Tonight

Grammy-winning singer and actor Cynthia Erivo is set to release her latest single, “Worst Of Me,” at midnight Eastern Time. The song will be the first single from her upcoming solo album, I Forgive You, to be launched on June 6. After a successful run playing Elphaba in the live-action adaptation of Wicked, which scored her a nomination for “Best Actress,” Erivo is now shifting gears into a new era defined well away from her musical and acting background.

In February, the British Nigerian artist released “Replay,” her first solo music in four years since her debut album Ch. 1 vs 1 in 2021. “Replay” was a tender, honest track in which Erivo flexed her renowned vocal range and propensity to make dense emotional topics unforgettable. Since its release, “Replay” has garnered millions of streams, setting the tone for what’s to come for the multitalented artist.

Like much of her work, “Worst of Me” promises to be personal, poetic, and diaristic. In an Instagram post announcing her forthcoming album, Erivo shared that the project was created “over the last 2+ years, between all the flights, the filming, the interviews, and the awards shows.”

Before starring in the critically acclaimed Wicked, the artist had appeared in several high-budget productions, including Disney’s live-action adaptation of Pinnochio, Luther: The Fallen Sun. She also plays multiple characters in the second season of Poker Face alongside Natasha Lyon.

Erivo, who has won a Tony Award and a Daytime Emmy award, is one of the few people close to clinching the famed EGOT status.