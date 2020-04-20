Davido's Fiancé, Chioma Rowland, Recovers from Coronavirus
After receiving a positive result last month, Rowland has now tested negative twice, says Davido.
Chioma Rowland, the fiancé of Nigerian megastar Davido has recovered from coronavirus after 23 days.
The artist shared the news on Sunday, stating that she tested negative twice for the virus, after testing positive for the virus last month. The artist shared gratitude for the outpouring of support and well-wishes they received upon announcing Rowland's results. "Thank you for all the prayers," wrote Davido. "We love you."
In March, Davido shared that Chioma had tested positive after he and 31 members of his team got tested following trips abroad. She was the only person to test positive and went into self-isolation following the diagnoses, according to the artist.
Davido shared an update on her status later that month, stating that she was "perfectly fine" and showing no symptoms.
Davido was forced to postpone the North American leg of his "A Good Time" tour due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Fans and supporters of the artist have been celebrating the news on social media since Davido made the announcement.