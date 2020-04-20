coronavirus in africa
Damola Durosomo
Apr. 20, 2020 09:39AM EST
Davido's Fiancé, Chioma Rowland, Recovers from Coronavirus

After receiving a positive result last month, Rowland has now tested negative twice, says Davido.

Chioma Rowland, the fiancé of Nigerian megastar Davido has recovered from coronavirus after 23 days.

The artist shared the news on Sunday, stating that she tested negative twice for the virus, after testing positive for the virus last month. The artist shared gratitude for the outpouring of support and well-wishes they received upon announcing Rowland's results. "Thank you for all the prayers," wrote Davido. "We love you."

In March, Davido shared that Chioma had tested positive after he and 31 members of his team got tested following trips abroad. She was the only person to test positive and went into self-isolation following the diagnoses, according to the artist.

Davido shared an update on her status later that month, stating that she was "perfectly fine" and showing no symptoms.

Davido was forced to postpone the North American leg of his "A Good Time" tour due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Fans and supporters of the artist have been celebrating the news on social media since Davido made the announcement.

Burna Boy Highlights Relief Efforts Across Africa With 'One World: Together at Home' Performance

The artist performed his songs "African Giant" and "Hallelujah" from his home in Lagos during the live broadcast.

Burna Boy was one of a number of artists that performed during Saturday's One World: Together at Home concert from Global Citizen.

The artist's performance highlighted relief efforts being carried out across the continent to combat COVID-19, as he appeared on screen from his home in Lagos. He performed his songs "African Giant" as well as 2017's "Hallelujah" as footage of citizens on the ground showed in between.

The day-long concert series, which was curated by Lady Gaga, featured performances and appearances from the likes of Lupita Nyong'o, Stevie Wonder, Beyoncé, Black Coffee, Casper Nyovest, Idris Elba, The Rolling Stones and many more.

The concert was held in support of global relief efforts by the World Health Organization (WHO) and healthcare workers on the frontlines.

There have been close to 23,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus on the continent, with a death toll of over 1,000 people. According to BBC's "Coronavirus In Africa" tracker, over 5,600 have recovered.

Check out Burna Boy's full performance below.

Photo: YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images

Nairobi Governor Includes Hennessy In Coronavirus Care Packages, Claims it's 'Throat Sanitizer'

Disclaimer: it is absolutely not.

Mike Sonko, the governor of Kenya's capital city, Nairobi, has caused concerns (and eyebrows) to raise after revealing that his COVID-19 relief packages will not only include essential food items, but bottles of the popular alcoholic drink, Hennessy, as well.

Sonko, who is known for his flamboyant persona and style of dress, confirmed the inclusion of the cognac in care packages during a press briefing on Thursday, reports CNN. The governor implied that the drink may have medicinal properties, referring to it as "throat sanitizer." During the announcement, he referred to fake research from WHO and other organizations which supposedly stated that "alcohol plays a major role in killing the coronavirus."

Photo by Troi Williams

Tributes Pour Out for NYC Restaurateur and Community Leader, Jonathan Adewumi, Upon His Passing

The Nigerian-born cultural advocate and founder of the popular restaurant, Amarachi, was a pillar of New York's African community.

New York-based restaurateur, businessman and community advocate Jonathan Adewumi has passed, presumably due to complications from COVID-19 . The news was confirmed via social media reports from those close to him.

As president of the celebrated Brooklyn-based Nigerian restaurant Amarachi, Adewumi helped create a unique space for people to congregate while enjoying good food and hospitality. He was an alumni of Utica College, class of '86, and a cherished member of New York's African community, dedicated to advancing its culture and providing mentorship to young people following in his footsteps—many of whom affectionately referred to him as "Uncle Jonathan."

"From the moment I met him, he was a larger than life figure because of his impact in our organization," Stanley Lumax, founder of African Chophouse tells OkayAfrica. The two were members of the fraternity Kappa Alpha Psi.

"He was involved in everything from an African Film Festival to bringing traditional African clothing to the forefront of fashion before it became a thing and opening an African restaurant downtown Brooklyn," adds Lumax. "We became closer when I found out about the restaurant and realized I could get authentic Nigerian food in Brooklyn."

Image courtesy of C Natty/emPawa

The 10 Best Nigerian Songs of the Month (April)

Featuring Burna Boy x Buju, Teni, C Natty, Simi, Oxlade, Odunsi x Tems and more.

Here are the best tracks that came out of the buzzing Nigerian scene in April.

Follow our NAIJA HITS playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.


