Egyptians Are Being Priced Out of Access to Their Own Mediterranean Beaches

Egypt's Mediterranean coastline is a paradise of white sand beaches and turquoise waves that stretch endlessly into the horizon. A gentle wind blows under the warm summer sun, and now and then, a guy walks past, carrying freska, wafers with nuts and honey, in a wooden box that he balances on his shoulders.

In July, I planned a trip to Sahel, the "coast" as Egyptians call it, with a group of friends from the UK and Italy. Unlike Morocco and Tunisia, the beauty of Egypt's North coast is mostly unknown to international tourists, so we thought it would be a great place to celebrate two of our friends' birthdays. I was not aware of how expensive it would be to spend a week by Egypt's Mediterranean Sea. Looking for chalets was the first shock, finding a nice restaurant for the birthday lunch was the second.

Egypt's Mediterranean is relatively unknown and underrated. Photo by Karan Chand

Kind vs. evil

Sahel has historically been the place where Cairene and Alexandrian upper classes enjoy their summers in qarias, gated compounds, separate from the poorer people who can only access public beaches in Alexandria. A qaria (Arabic for village) typically features cute one- or two-story chalets, one or two pools, a few local restaurants, and a simple, magical beach. Children bike and rollerblade in the little lanes, families barbecue in their gardens, and everyone gathers on the Mediterranean shore for fiery sunsets. Until ten years ago, Sahel was quiet and tayyeb (kind). One was able to enter qarias and their beaches by knowing someone inside the compound, or even just talking with the security guard at the gate.

Then, a capitalist frenzy began taking over the coast. Modern, high-luxury compounds sprouted around Marsa Matrouh, imitating a Western or Gulf-style aesthetic and transforming qarias into exclusive towns with high-end shops, restaurants, and music festivals. Then, a capitalist frenzy began taking over the coast. Modern, high-luxury compounds sprouted around Marsa Matrouh, imitating a Western or Gulf-style aesthetic and transforming qarias into exclusive towns with high-end shops, restaurants, and music festivals.

Compounds have gates at every corner Photo by Karan Chand

Cairene highways are illuminated with shiny advertisements for elite getaway compounds and "real, unfiltered" life, turning places like Marassi, Hacienda, or Seashell into high-society status symbols that have nothing to do with a cute beach holiday. This part of Sahel is often referred to as shereer (evil). The average monthly household income in Egypt is around EGP 14,000 ($284). The cheapest chalet we could find for a group of seven people in the 'evil' part of Sahel was EGP 240,000 (about $4,900). We settled for a beautiful house in the 'kind' part, paying EGP 68,000 (about $1,400).

When Australian Egyptian social worker Amirah Amin moved to Cairo, everyone told her to visit Sahel. "Even though I was working for the UN at the time and being paid in foreign currency, I still couldn't afford to stay there," she tells OkayAfrica. "I just couldn't justify it. I'd grown up in Sydney, surrounded by some of the most beautiful beaches in the world — open and accessible to everyone — so the idea of paying a premium to access a beach felt wild to me." When Australian Egyptian social workermoved to Cairo, everyone told her to visit Sahel. "Even though I was working for the UN at the time and being paid in foreign currency, I still couldn't afford to stay there," she tells OkayAfrica. "I just couldn't justify it. I'd grown up in Sydney, surrounded by some of the most beautiful beaches in the world — open and accessible to everyone — so the idea of paying a premium to access a beach felt wild to me."

Sahel places are even too exclusive for many people who would generally be considered part of the upper middle class. Photo by Karan Chand

When a friend invited her to the launch of his new restaurant in Sahel, she was able to stay in an accommodation behind the restaurant. "The next morning, I naively pulled up Google Maps to find the closest beach and tried to walk there," she remembers. "People laughed when I said I was going to walk. One of the restaurant owners ended up driving us in, because he had a villa there. We had to go through at least three gates to get in. It was like nothing I'd experienced — and I've travelled to over 40 countries." Amin was wearing flip-flops and a swimsuit under a sundress, and soon realized that people were staring at her. "Everyone else was dressed in designer labels — Fendi, Dior — you name it. There seemed to be an outfit for every stage: lounging, swimming, and drying off," she says. "It was surreal. Coming from Sydney, where the beach is this egalitarian space, it was a real culture shock." I had a similar experience trying to reserve a table at a nice restaurant for my friend's birthday lunch: we couldn't just enter the compound; we needed a QR code to get through the gate. To get the QR code, I first had to fill in a form and share my Instagram profile to get verified. Online, I read warnings that we would need to look the part to even be considered, and because we had brought Birkenstocks only, we didn't dare reserve at the fanciest places.

We spent the average Egyptian monthly salary on lunch by the sea, after overcoming several obstacles and passing through four gates. When we tried to dip our toes in the water, we were informed that we'd have to pay extra to access the beach beyond the restaurant. Photo by Karan Chand

Tragedy of the commons There is a common narrative among Egypt's upper class that the privatization of beaches and parks is necessary because poorer people will trash public spaces. In Sahel, there's a steady westward movement as upper classes, who once owned chalets in the kind Sahel closer to Alexandria, relocate to the exclusive, evil Sahel, because more conservative people are beginning to frequent their qarias. While it is uncomfortable to be the only person wearing a swimsuit when everyone else is veiled, there is also a simplistic conflation of poor equals conservative equals people who will trash the beach.

Beach and pool access are segregated by classism. When poorer people come to their compounds, the elites move out of the way. Photo by Karan Chand

Egypt's natural spaces should be accessible to all its inhabitants, but they are only accessible to a tiny fraction of society. As a result, most Egyptians have no sense of ownership of their land and are consequently less invested in keeping it clean. "The public space isn't ours, it's just a place that is normally under-maintained," says cycling activist Heba Attia Moussa. She explains that trashed beaches are a phenomenon of the "tragedy of the commons." "If you have a common ground or resource that is available for more people than it can take, the resource will be exploited," she says. "If you find one public beach, like in Alexandria, it will be so crowded that you cannot even see the beach. If every person drops one tissue, it will be dirty." In contrast, Sahel's gated shores are empty for wide stretches, for the one percent to enjoy. "Egyptians are not dirtier than other Africans. It's the way that spaces are managed that induces this pollution," says Moussa.

Even during high season, many of the older qarias are rather empty. Photo by Karan Chand