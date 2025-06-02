The Eliud Kipchoge Marathon Run That Proved “No Human Is Limited”

As OkayAfrica marks our 15th anniversary, we're taking a look back at 15 defining African moments of the past 15 years that deserve to be remembered, and the impact they've had. In chronological order, here's Moment No. 10.

On the morning of October 12, 2019, Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya did what no human had ever done. In Vienna, he ran a marathon in under two hours, completing the course in 1 hour, 59 minutes, and 40.2 seconds.

Although the time wasn’t officially recognized as a world record because of the controlled conditions, the achievement was a landmark in sports history. Like Sir Roger Bannister’s sub-four-minute mile in 1954 or Usain Bolt’s (multiple) 100-meter world records, Kipchoge’s sub-two-hour marathon achievement at the INEOS 1:59 Challenge stands as a defining moment. But it is his mantra—"No Human Is Limited"—that has resonated most deeply. “Personally, I don’t believe in limits,” he said after breaking the two-hour barrier. For decades, the idea of a sub-two-hour marathon seemed out of reach. The journey to that finish line in Austria began years earlier, with Kipchoge’s first attempt in Nike’s Breaking2 project in Italy in 2017. By then, Kipchoge had already cemented his status as the world’s best distance runner. He had won 10 of his first 11 marathons after a stellar middle-distance career, including titles in London, Berlin, and Chicago. In Italy, he missed the mark by just 25 seconds. That attempt sparked international interest, catching the eye of British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, the founder of INEOS. For Kipchoge, It was about pushing boundaries not only physically but also mentally and spiritually. By the time Kipchoge decided to attempt the record again, he had shattered the official world record at the Berlin Marathon in 2018, finishing in 2:01:39. It was 78 seconds faster than the previous best, and the largest margin of improvement in the record’s history. With that achievement, the idea of Kipchoge breaking the two-hour barrier became clearer. Indeed, it felt inevitable.

Every detail by the INEOS team was engineered for success. Vienna’s Prater Park was selected for its ideal marathon conditions and the cool temperatures favored endurance. Forty-one pacemakers rotated in formation to shield Kipchoge from wind, a laser-guided pace car maintained the rhythm, and hydration was delivered by cyclists to avoid breaking his stride. Kipchoge insisted on an open event, inviting the public to witness history unfold. On race day, thousands lined the course, while millions more – including in his native Kenya – watched on televisions worldwide. With just meters to go, he broke into a smile and raised his arms wide. “My mind was clear. From the first kilometer to the last kilometer, I knew I had it.” he later said, reflecting on the moment. “His ability to be graceful under pressure is really what makes him stand out,” says Isaac Mwangi, a local amateur runner, who watched Kipchoge break the record on the livestream of the run. “Kenyan runners have always made us proud, but how he carries himself is the real game-changer.”

Kenyans watch a big screen on October 12, 2019, in Nairobi as they celebrate Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge's sub-two-hour marathon run. Illustration by Miguel Plascencia for OkayAfrica | Photo by Simon Maina/AFP via Getty Images. Indeed, many within Kenya, a country known for its long-distance legends, agree that Kipchoge stands as a central figure in the sport. A few days after the run, his historic achievement was honored at the highest levels when former President Uhuru Kenyatta awarded him the Elder of the Order of the Golden Heart of Kenya , the nation’s second-highest civilian honor. “His latest conquest shows that through integrity, hard work and commitment to excellence we can achieve all we set our minds to do. I urge all Kenyans to follow Kipchoge’s example and become [heroes] in their respective fields,” the former president said . The INEOS 1:59 Challenge also changed how the world views the marathon. It confirmed that with the right support, human limits could be pushed further than ever before. The controlled setup sparked debates around what defines a "pure" athletic performance, with some critics questioning whether pacemakers and other aids made the achievement less authentic. But these discussions did little to overshadow what Kipchoge had done.