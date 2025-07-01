FreeTogo Protests: Young People Want to End a Dictatorship

Young people in Togo have taken to the streets over the last few days, calling for the resignation of PresidentFaure Essozimna Gnassingbé, whose family has been in power for 58 years. On Thursday, June 26, hundreds of protesters blocked off streets in the capital city of Lomé and faced off with police resistance, who responded with tear gas and arrests.

People on the ground say armed forces also used firearms with live ammunition. Online, young Togolese people have also kicked off a movement under the #FreeTogo hashtag. The hashtag is filled with tweets calling for Gnassingbé's resignation as well as videos of protesters getting arrested and harassed by military officers during the protests. In April, Gnassingbé, whose term as President was due to expire, was sworn in as the President of the Council of Ministers, a position with an indefinite term limit and unprecedented power. Experts say it is a clear tactic for the President to remain in power for as long as he chooses.

For the young people protesting, this is a fight for radical change. Alongside the resignation of Gnassingbé, protesters are also calling for "The revocation of the Fifth Republic, freedom of expression, basic infrastructure, and a dignified life—essentially, a complete overhaul of the system to create a country governed by the rule of law," Kodjovi, a Togolese protester, tells OkayAfrica.



Recent reports by Amnesty International reveal that at least seven people have been killed as a result of police resistance to the protests. Many more have been injured. The government, in response to allegations of involvement in these killings, has denied the allegations and threatened legal action against the protest organizers. Calling it a "campaign of disinformation and hatred." According to Kodjovi, Togo operates like a "dictatorship" where freedom of speech, particularly when used to criticize the government, is severely punished. The most recent example of this sparked these ongoing protests. Last month, music artistAamron made a TikTok post criticising the government. On May 27, he was "kidnapped, imprisoned in a psychiatric centre, and unwittingly subjected to unknown injections before being released on June 26, 2025," Kodjovi says. Kodjovi adds that, like Aamron, dissenting voices are often locked up in overcrowded prisons, and torture is systematically used - all without trial or judicial process. "We have no right to demonstrate or assemble either. Political opponents are imprisoned, tortured, or murdered; the Togolese people lack fundamental freedom."

Family tradition The Gnassigbé family has been in power for over five decades. Their reign began with Gnassingbé Eyadéma, who entered office in 1986 and died in office in 2005. His son, Faure Gnassingbé, assumed office in 2005 and has remained there to date. In 2018, the 50th year of Gnassingbé's rule, protests erupted on the streets of Lomé, demanding the President's resignation. Amnesty International reported that four people died in that protest, with many others injured. This prompted a wave of clampdowns and a temporary ban on protests. "After 20 years in power, Gnassingbé had not built a hospital or a school; dilapidated roads, unemployed youth, and a high cost of living despite the exploding public debt, there is no fundamental infrastructure since the 20years of Faure's presidency. A corrupt minority enriched itself at the expense of the people," Kodjovi says.

Togo, with a population of 8.5 million people, is a low-income country with a life expectancy of 63.6 years. Young Togolese people say the government has failed to improve the dire living conditions in the country. "In 20 years, Gnassingbé has plunged Togo into an unprecedented economic situation," A.E.M., another young Togolese protester who chose to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation, tells OkayAfrica. "Young people are left to fend for themselves, with almost no prospect of a decent future. Togo is over-indebted, young people are unemployed, the population is hungry, basic needs are unavailable, even in Lomé."