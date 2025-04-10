A 7-Year-Old's Alleged Rape Case Has Reignited GBV Protests in South Africa

In October 2024, a mother in Matatiele, a town in South Africa’s Eastern Cape province, sent her then 7-year-old daughter to school, as she did every day. Over the next few days, the mother noticed that her daughter, who has been given the pseudonym “Cwecwe” to protect her identity, was not her usual self. Details of what happened to her, how it happened, how the school and authorities responded, have sparked national outrage. Protests have broken out, and the hashtag #JusticeforCwecwe has spread across the country.

Cwecwe was allegedly raped at Bergview College in Matatiele while waiting for her school bus to take her home. The incident occurred in October last year, but public anger intensified after it was revealed that the school principal waited a month before reporting it to the police and allegedly refused to provide DNA samples that would rule him out as a suspect in the investigation. This inaction forced Cwecwe's mother to speak out.

The public response has been overwhelming. Social media users have shared petitions with the hashtag #JusticeforCwecwe, with one petition garnering over a million signatures. Another petition created by the non-profit organization, Women for Change, has over 140,000 signatures.

Tomorrow, April 11, 2025, Women for Change, in coalition with other groups, including activists, businesses, and civil society organizations, will gather at the Union Buildings in Pretoria to present this petition, demanding that the South African government declare gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) a national disaster.





"The petition handover and demonstration event will highlight the government's continued failure to respond with urgency, transparency, and accountability despite the existence of the National Strategic Plan on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (NSP GBVF) 2020 - 2030 policy," a statement by the NPO reads.

Tomorrow's demonstration is the latest in a series of protests over Cwecwe's case.On Tuesday, April 8, there were demonstrations in Matatiele and Johannesburg's city center as outrage mounted, highlighting a gender-based violence epidemic that has reached crisis levels. Between October and December 2024 alone, 961 women and 273 children were murdered in South Africa, while over 11,000 rape cases and almost 15,000 sexual offenses were reported to police.