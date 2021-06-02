The 10 Best Ghanaian Songs of the Month (May)
Featuring Kuami Eugene, Kwesi Arthur x Vic Mensa, King Promise, Yaw TOG, M.anifest, KiDi and more.
As we approach the summer, things in the music world are heating up! The singles and videos are flowing nonstop, and several of our favorite artists are getting ready to go into album mode. Without a doubt it's been a power packed month, so without further ado we bring you the best songs out of Ghana in May. Check them out below.
Follow our GHANA WAVE playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.
Kuami Eugene 'Dollar On You'
Lynx Entertainment star singer and producer Kuami Eugene continued his incredible run of hits this month with his latest single, "Dollar on You." The self-produced afrobeats tune presents a simple mantra — put your body on him and he'll put his dollar on you. Check out our interview with him about the single as well as his upcoming EP.
King Promise 'Slow Down'
King Promise is back and getting ready for his album run! A co-production by Nigerian singer and producer Nonso Amadi and star producer Killbeatz, King Promise's latest single "Slow Down" is the perfect afro-R&B fusion. At a little over three minutes, "Slow Down" is an earworm you can't listen to just once.
Kwesi Arthur 'Winning' ft. Vic Mensa
Rapper Kwesi Arthur dropped a new hip-hop anthem titled "Winning," featuring Vic Mensa. The Ghanaian-American rapper has been appearing on a string of features with several Ghanaian artists, but this one right here may just be the most lit! Vic goes beast mode on his verse, complimenting the equally energetic performance by Kwesi.
Kweku Darlington 'Sika Aba Fie' Remix ft. Kuami Eugene, Kweku Flick, Fameye & Yaw TOG
Rap upstart Kweku Darlington came through with the remix of his single "Sika Aba Fie," and it's a smash hit! This time around it's a star-studded affair, with singers Kuami Eugene and Fameye and rappers Yaw Tog and Kweku Flick joining hands in beefing up this singalong anthem.
KiDi 'Touch It'
Off his upcoming second studio album The Golden Boy, KiDi is on his dancehall steeze with his second official single of the year, "Touch It." An easygoing melodic bop, this one should definitely be added to your new music rotation.
M.anifest 'We Dey Manage'
Rapper M.anifest dropped yet another brand new single, and this one is titled "We Dey Manage." On this cut the godMC weighed in on the ongoing #FixTheCountry social media campaign against bad governance in Ghana. He addressed social issues in the country and calls on the leaders to hear the cries of the youth and citizens.
Kelvyn Boy 'Visa (Remix)' ft. Joey B & Kwesi Arthur
Singer Kelvyn Boy remixes a single off his second studio album Black Star, this time hooking up with Joey B and Kwesi Arthur to spice up the joint. The message is simple: he wants the visa to your heart.
Yaw Tog 'Y33gye'
Ghanaian rap star Yaw Tog dropped the official video to "Y33gye", the potential rap anthem he dropped as the follow up to his smash hit single "Sore". The "young bull" is on a roll!
Black Sherif 'First Sermon'
If you haven't heard of Black Sherif by now, you need to get hip because he's one young artist who is definitely next up. On this freestyle joint titled "First Sermon," Sherif narrates his life and struggles on the song that earned the rising star a Sarkodie co-sign.
T E M P O 'Upheavel'
This month budding producer Horace Tempo served an unforgettable gem on his high energy spin of 'Upheaval' — a 1988 track by Benin Republic's legendary Nel Oliver. This vibrant flip of the conscious tune pinpoints T E M P O as a producer you definitely need to look out for.
Follow our GHANA WAVE playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.
- The 10 Best Ghanaian Songs of the Month (January) - OkayAfrica ›
- The 25 Best Ghanaian Songs of 2020 - OkayAfrica ›
- Afrobeats Artists Talk About the Best Nigerian and Ghanaian Music ... ›
- Kuvie Is the Producer Defining the New Age of Ghanaian Music ... ›
- The 10 Best Ghanaian Songs of the Month (March) - OkayAfrica ›
- Here are the 2021 Global Music Awards Africa Winners - OkayAfrica ›
- 9 Must-Hear Songs From Ghana's Buzzing Drill Scene - OkayAfrica ›
- The Longest Running Beef In Ghanaian Music—and Why It Should ... ›
- How Highlife Continues to Influence a New Generation of Ghanaian ... ›
- The 10 Best Ghanaian Songs of the Month (February) - OkayAfrica ›