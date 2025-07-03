Inside Cape Town's Growing Housing Crisis

Across Africa, people can no longer afford the cities and neighborhoods they've long called home. OkayAfrica is running This Place Called Home - a series exploring the housing crisis transforming African cities and communities, and what happens when basic shelter becomes a luxury commodity.

In the lush area of Sea Point in Cape Town, which hugs the length of the Atlantic Ocean, there's more than meets the eye. While looking picture perfect from the outside, soaring property prices mean the area is inaccessible to most working-class locals, and instead only geared for tourism. One long-time resident, Sheila Madikane, has lived and worked in Sea Point since 1987. A domestic worker and housing activist, she is one of the leaders of Reclaim the City (RTC), a social movement fighting for affordable housing, and a member of the Ahmed Kathrada House (AKH) occupation, formerly Helen Bowden Nurses Home, in Green Point, just next to Sea Point. Under apartheid, Madikane recalls moving in with her aunt on St. Johns Road, but due to the restrictions in the apartment, she left the room early each morning to avoid being seen, and bathed using public taps. She eventually found work as a domestic worker and lived at the Mimosa apartments. When their "maid's quarters" were shut down, she struggled to find accommodation for herself, her three daughters, and her grandchild. That's when they moved into the housing occupation. She is now one of the most important voices in the struggle for affordable accommodation.

The Ahmed Kathrada House occupation in Greenpoint, shot in March 2017. Photo by Jared Rossouw Madikane became an activist when she realized others faced the same struggles she did. Cape Town's housing crisis has deepened alongside widening inequality. The segregation entrenched by apartheid-era policies like the Group Areas Act of the 1950s pushed poor and working-class families to the city's margins. Today, the inner city remains a space largely reserved for wealthy South Africans and foreign tourists who can afford its soaring property prices. But the citizens are not going down without a fight. Over the past decade, housing occupations led by civil society movements have surged, demanding access to well-located, affordable housing. The reality is stark. Housing demand in the Western Cape far exceeds supply. Some applicants have waited 30 years on government databases. As of September 2024, the backlog surpassed 400,000. In a country where 10 percent of the population controls 90 percent of the wealth, these occupations represent more than resistance. They are a fight for equity, dignity, and a more equal country. Women — mothers, grandmothers, caregivers — are often at the forefront of this fight, taking matters into their own hands. They have fought for inclusivity and transformation, and the visibility of these movements has grown significantly, with wins achieved at the High Court and Constitutional Court. The government-owned building (Ahmed Kathrada House) is now home to Reclaim the City (RTC), whose rallying cry is "Land for People, Not for Profit." RTC began as a campaign against apartheid spatial planning, gentrification, and the inner city's housing scarcity, issues still urgent three decades into democracy. Their struggle began in March 2017, when domestic workers, petrol attendants, carers, nurses, and teachers occupied the provincially owned building. Their action was sparked by then Western Cape Premier Helen Zille's decision to sell the Tafelberg site in Sea Point, which activists had earmarked for social housing. Instead of engaging, the provincial government tried to make conditions unlivable for the occupants by cutting off their electricity. Madikane, now a key RTC figure, wrote in an open letter to Zille, "I have told you what the Tafelberg site represents to me, and other domestic workers and carers in Sea Point: for us, it is a symbol of hope, a way to desegregate our city; to recognize the struggles of working-class people; to live and work in the inner city. But we have not been heard." The fight for Tafelberg has been ongoing with housing activists who had a major win at the Constitutional Court last year when the sale of the building was overturned. In May 2025, the Western Cape provincial government revealed its housing plans, which, after years of activists fighting, include plans for affordable and social housing in sections of the building. In June 2024, the award-winning documentary In June 2024, the award-winning documentary Mother City , chronicling the ongoing Tafelberg battle, was released. The film follows activists of the RTC movement over six years as they make Cape Town’s abandoned spaces their home and use them as a base from which to lobby for the needs of the working class.

Tafelberg 270 protest Photo supplied by Ndifuna Ukwazi Cissie Gool House (CGH) That same year, across the city in Woodstock, another occupation was forming in a highly gentrified neighborhood. Housing leader Bevil Lucas, a veteran anti-apartheid activist, was asked to join the occupation of the former Woodstock Hospital, which had been vacant since 1992. A portion functioned as a day hospital until 2018. Lucas, a longtime Woodstock resident, is now part of what is known as the Cissie Gool House (CGH). He was drawn in by the name "Reclaim the City." "It's something that I could identify with. I felt that this sits well with my political orientation of trying to find a space in which democratic practice can exist and in which social needs of people, such as housing, can and should be delivered," he tells OkayAfrica. Initially hesitant due to health concerns and trauma from state violence under apartheid, Lucas asked himself: "Do you want to get into this again? Are you ready for another round?" Lucas has no regrets. "The pessimism that I had was completely undone when I moved into the occupation. I think what sparked it was the level of internal organization, the participatory decision-making, the campaigns about land and housing, and the hands-on work it took to make it livable. It's a space where people make their future by participating in it. As an activist, it's very rewarding that you can see how something takes shape by participating in it." Both AKH and CGH are named after anti-apartheid heroes and emerged in response to the Tafelberg ruling, demanding state accountability. CGH prides itself on its structure and ethos of care. Over 1,000 people now live there in 350 self-built households. Residents and volunteers have ensured access to electricity, water, waste collection, and even vegetable gardens. Yet, the city wants to sell the site to private developers for mixed-use development and social housing. A move that could displace most CGH residents. Woodstock, like neighboring Bo-Kaap, is a gentrification hotspot. Many locals have already been evicted or priced out of their homes. The broader fight dates back to the post-apartheid housing advocacy of groups like the Housing Assembly (founded in 2009) and The broader fight dates back to the post-apartheid housing advocacy of groups like the Housing Assembly (founded in 2009) and Ndifuna Ukwazi . The latter has provided crucial legal, research, and advocacy support, including the People's Land Map , which identified 2,787 underutilized public sites for potential housing development.

Cissie Gool House first interfaith meeting Photo by Zacharia Mashele of Ndifuna Ukwazi Singabalapha One of today's most visible acts of resistance is Singabalapha, meaning "We belong here" in isiXhosa. Originally, shack dwellers and backyarders from Langa, Gugulethu, Nyanga East, and Khayelitsha occupied a defunct nursing home in Observatory in September 2019 but were evicted a month later. In defiance, they set up camp on the pavement next door. They first lived in tents, but were evicted by the city. Soon after, they sought out legal help. In 2020, they had a win in the High Court, which prevented the group from being evicted. Now they reside in informal homes along the main road, highly visible and highly contested. While some call it an eyesore, Singabalapha is a defiant reminder that people won't be pushed back to the townships. A Barbara Vuza says in the documentary. recent short film captures the hardships residents face. "There is no such thing as freedom for us. We know that. That's why we came out on our own. If you don't do it yourself, no one will," occupiersays in the documentary. Vuza moved to the occupation to be closer to the city for work. She had been on the city's housing list since 1985 but received no word back. She lives in Singabalapha with her sister and eight other relatives. She has been one of the leading activists and a spokesperson for the movement.