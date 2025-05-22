In His New Short Film ‘Is It War?’ Timeea Mohamed Reflects on Existence in Exile

As one of the fourKhartoum co-directors, Sudanese film director, editor, and producer Timeea Mohamed Ahmed has successfully brought the experience of fleeing Sudan's ongoing war to international screens and attention. The documentary premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and received multiple honors at the Berlinale.

But Ahmed, whose films mostly explore themes of conflict, identity, and cultural resilience, has not finished advocating for and raising awareness about Sudan. "There is so much left to say," he tells OkayAfrica ahead of the screening of his experimental short film Is It War? at the 32nd New York African Film Festival on May 24, 2025. "There are so many stories and perspectives, and [I want to] send a clearer, more direct message to the Sudanese people regardless of their political affiliation or opinion."

The trailer for Is It War? is launching on OkayAfrica after its world premiere at the French Clermont-Ferrand Film Festival in February. While Khartoum speaks through its remarkable protagonists, one of whom also stars in Is It War?, this short film expresses Ahmed's personal emotional experience with the conflict.

"I stayed in Khartoum for almost six months under the shelling and wrote this film there," he says. "It was perhaps a poetry piece, and I don't even write poetry. When I wrote, I was unsure if I would ever share it with anyone or if I would die before finishing. I never considered making it a real film when I was shooting random stuff around the house in Khartoum, mostly denying the war in my thoughts, asking questions, and being a little surrealist. I needed to go crazy."

“This film was part of the workshop “Rest for Sudanese artists in Kenya, so there was a good community to exchange ideas with and kickoff from.” - Timeea M Ahmed Photo by Timeea Mohamed Ahmed