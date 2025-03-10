Johnny Clegg’s Music Returns to New York City

Being on the road from an early age was an invaluable experience that taught Clegg a lot. "I think it's an amazing way to grow up because you get to see the world and experience other cultures and languages. My dad played at many world music festivals, so there was a lot of African music, music from Asia, Europe, America and South America. It was such a melting pot of culture, music and art. Growing up in that environment was very inspiring; I think it greatly expanded my horizons."

It's a city he has a lot of nostalgia for, and he'll be reconnecting with it to present a tribute concert for his father later this week at The Gramercy Theatre on March 16. Clegg spoke to OkayAfrica from his Johannesburg home a few moments before heading to the airport.

Jesse Clegg can't precisely recall the first time he was in New York, but he does have memories of being there when his father, the incredible Johnny Clegg , would be on tour. He remembers being 3 or 4 years old and visiting the Natural Science Museum to admire dinosaur bones and other scientific wonders.

"[My father's music] is so ingrained in my life from birth. I have a lot of memories of being backstage at shows and watching the audience being moved by this music. People who couldn't speak English or Zulu felt the essence of the music and the energy and realized that music cuts through politics, language and all these different elements. He had this unique ability to touch people and reach people."

Titled Johnny Clegg: The Life and Legacy, the upcoming live show will feature musicians such as Msaki , known for her Afro-folk and electronic music, and Bakithi Khumalo, who used to play with Hugh Masekela and also featured on Paul Simon'sGraceland. While there have been tribute shows for his father before, Clegg says the location makes this one all the more special.

"We've been wanting to celebrate his legacy overseas, and I think to do it now at this moment in New York, where America is also going through its transitions — a lot of these age-old questions don't go away, they are questions that we have to keep asking ourselves and keep fighting for the ideals that our fathers and forefathers fought for. It's not a politically motivated show, but I think it's trying to celebrate someone who was an icon of those messages."

It's also a celebration of the music from a legendary figure who united people when it was illegal to associate and then continue as someone who exemplified former South African President Nelson Mandela's ideal of a Rainbow Nation after the end of apartheid.

"It's such a unique combination of genres and elements, and bringing that music to America and New York is special. I toured with my dad many times in America, and there was always a beautiful connection there with the people. This is the first time in 6 or 7 years that his music will be played live again in New York. It's a very special thing, especially because we've got artists from around the world joining to celebrate my father," says Clegg.

"The thing that you learn as a musician is that a long legacy of music has come before you and any of the current generation of musicians. Those people laid the foundation for all of us to exist. Music has a very special power in society, and we are responsible for honoring the ones that came before and laying a new foundation by carrying forward those messages. I hope that younger people come to the show if they've never heard about South Africa. I hope they come and learn about this amazing story and experience some dope-ass music."