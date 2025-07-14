Afrobeats Intelligence: Lanre Masha on Authenticity and the Evolution of Nigerian Music

On the latest episode of Afrobeats Intelligence, Joey Akan sits down with Lanre Masha, a seasoned Nigerian music executive now steering West African operations for The Orchard, Sony Music's global distribution and artist services arm.

It's a conversation between industry peers who've seen the game evolve up close. Akan recalls his early days at Pulse, while Masha revisits his move to Trace as General Manager for Music & Editorial. There's a visible glow as they reminisce, a shared pride in how their formative years shaped not only their careers but the Nigerian music ecosystem at large.

"I learnt [that] a lot of things are smoke and mirrors, everything is packaging," Masha reflects, cutting to the heart of an industry often driven by perception. The two delve into the era of Alaba Market dominance, when piracy wasn't just tolerated, but was a deliberate strategy. "That was the Alaba way," Masha explains. "If you were popping, they'd give you money. If not, you had to pay them."

Their exchange illuminates the parallels across the continent, showing how informal systems, like music being played in taxis, helped genres like gqom and bacardi gain traction. It's a reminder that virality has always had its own mechanics.

Akan draws attention to the present: "The right thing now is to shoot a lot of content." However, both men agree that trends may change, but authenticity remains constant. "From an artist's standpoint, you have to stay true to who you are in whatever era it is," says Masha. "Whatever medium you're using to communicate, stay true. Even in this content era, there's a way to do that."