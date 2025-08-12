Tems Is Building a Legacy Beyond Music with Her Leading Vibe Initiative

The Grammy Award-winning Nigerian singer hosted a 2-day event for her new initiative, which aims to support African women artists through mentorship, workshops, and strategic opportunities.

Tems poses in front of a huge sign at the dinner reception of the Leading Vibe Initiative.

For Tems, this is the perfect time to start building a legacy that will support emerging women artists

Photo by Deeds Studio

In the past five years, African women artists have been making a strong climb to the top of the charts. From Tems to Ayra Starr, Tyla, and Amaarae, there is a growing expansion of the space typically reserved for only a few names amongst a male-dominated field. Issues that range from traditional gender roles to pay gaps have always plagued African women music artists. Pioneering artists like the Lijadu Sisters are often excluded from the early history of Afrobeat music, despite emerging at the same time as Fela Kuti, the well-known king of the genre and its surrounding movement.

In a bid to continue to establish a pathway for other women artists like herself, Tems recently launched the Leading Vibe Initiative. The initiative is a mentorship and support program designed to empower and connect emerging women artists with the support and community they need to grow.

At the announcement of the initiative, Tems told OkayAfrica that the initiative was born out of an awareness of the myriad challenges facing women African artists and a strong desire to address them. "My goal with the Leading Vibe Initiative is to help discover and support talented young women who have the potential to redefine the industry," Tems said back in July. "By opening doors and building a real community, we can equip more women with the tools, resources, and networks they need to break barriers, amplify their voice, and shape the future of the global music industry."

Last weekend, Tems launched the first series of programming around the initiative. It included masterclasses, workshops, and panel discussions, including one with Tems herself.


OkayAfrica caught up with Tems at the two-day event, and here are some of the takeaways from the interview.
Tems stands at a long table with floral arrangements along it, talking to women who are seated at the table

Tems gives welcome remarks at the Leading Vibe Initiative dinner.

Photo by Deeds Studio

Tems always wanted to be in a position to give back

A well-known part of Tems' come-up story was the difficulty she faced in finding producers to work with. At the time, it was a roadblock that forced her to learn how to produce her music, but it also illustrates the subtle disadvantages that women in the industry face. It's what fuels her desire to give back.

Tems is in recording mode

The 30-year-old artist hinted that she is working on a new project and confirmed to OkayAfrica that she is currently in full recording mode. While it's unclear if she is working on a full-length album or singles, the "Love Me Jeje" singer shared that her mind is focused solely on the recording process.

No better time than now

For Tems, launching a mentorship and empowerment program in the middle of her global ascendance felt right. "We are still in the conversation, Afrobeats-wise. I don't want to wait," she tells OkayAfrica. With the African music industry experiencing a partial lull, initiatives like this, established by artists still at the peak of their careers, can further broaden our understanding of and interaction with the works of African female artists.

Thinking about legacy

A key aspect of what makes this initiative remarkable is that Tems is quietly building a legacy that will outlive her work. It's an audacious and timely effort, especially considering that many of Africa's top stars have not focused on building creative infrastructures to nurture and support emerging talent. Her goal is to establish a robust, continental network of women artists who are exposed to the skills and opportunities they need to thrive.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Related
African Songs You Need to Hear This Week
Latest

African Songs You Need to Hear This Week

The best new African music tracks that came out this week featuring Victony, Shekhinah, Wendy Shay, Amaarae, and Kwesi Arthur.

Related
Best Afrobeats Songs of 2025 so Far – Mid-Year Music Roundup
Latest

Best Afrobeats Songs of 2025 so Far – Mid-Year Music Roundup

Afrobeats is being propelled in several interesting directions in 2025. These top 10 trending Afrobeats songs showcase the distinct genius of the highly popular African music genre throughout the year.

OkayAfrica is the premiere digital platform bringing the worlds of African music, art, culture, style, sports and politics to a global audience. Founded in 2010 as an extension of Okayplayer, OkayAfrica serves as a cultural bridge to foster deeper understanding of the continent, while also building meaningful connections with its diaspora.

OkayAfrica is the premiere digital platform bringing the worlds of African music, art, culture, style, sports and politics to a global audience. Founded in 2010 as an extension of Okayplayer, OkayAfrica serves as a cultural bridge to foster deeper understanding of the continent, while also building meaningful connections with its diaspora.

copyright © okayafrica 2025