Tems Is Building a Legacy Beyond Music with Her Leading Vibe Initiative

In the past five years, African women artists have been making a strong climb to the top of the charts. From Tems to Ayra Starr, Tyla, and Amaarae, there is a growing expansion of the space typically reserved for only a few names amongst a male-dominated field. Issues that range from traditional gender roles to pay gaps have always plagued African women music artists. Pioneering artists like the Lijadu Sisters are often excluded from the early history of Afrobeat music, despite emerging at the same time as Fela Kuti, the well-known king of the genre and its surrounding movement.

In a bid to continue to establish a pathway for other women artists like herself, Tems recently launched the Leading Vibe Initiative. The initiative is a mentorship and support program designed to empower and connect emerging women artists with the support and community they need to grow. At the announcement of the initiative, Tems told OkayAfrica that the initiative was born out of an awareness of the myriad challenges facing women African artists and a strong desire to address them. "My goal with the Leading Vibe Initiative is to help discover and support talented young women who have the potential to redefine the industry," Tems said back in July. "By opening doors and building a real community, we can equip more women with the tools, resources, and networks they need to break barriers, amplify their voice, and shape the future of the global music industry." Last weekend, Tems launched the first series of programming around the initiative. It included masterclasses, workshops, and panel discussions, including one with Tems herself.

OkayAfrica caught up with Tems at the two-day event, and here are some of the takeaways from the interview. OkayAfrica caught up with Tems at the two-day event, and here are some of the takeaways from the interview.

Tems gives welcome remarks at the Leading Vibe Initiative dinner. Photo by Deeds Studio

Tems always wanted to be in a position to give back A well-known part of Tems' come-up story was the difficulty she faced in finding producers to work with. At the time, it was a roadblock that forced her to learn how to produce her music, but it also illustrates the subtle disadvantages that women in the industry face. It's what fuels her desire to give back.

Tems is in recording mode The 30-year-old artist hinted that she is working on a new project and confirmed to OkayAfrica that she is currently in full recording mode. While it's unclear if she is working on a full-length album or singles, the "Love Me Jeje" singer shared that her mind is focused solely on the recording process.

No better time than now For Tems, launching a mentorship and empowerment program in the middle of her global ascendance felt right. "We are still in the conversation, Afrobeats-wise. I don't want to wait," she tells OkayAfrica. With the African music industry experiencing a partial lull, initiatives like this, established by artists still at the peak of their careers, can further broaden our understanding of and interaction with the works of African female artists.